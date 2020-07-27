US Conference Board Consumer Confidence July Preview: Optimism follows the job market

- Consumer confidence expected to fade in July after June rebound.
- Michigan sentiment fell to 73.2 in July from 78.1.
- Rising virus cases and lack of improvement in initial claims undermining confidence.
- Market response will be negligible with initial claims and NFP in the wings.
The two-month improvement in consumer confidence from April’s pandemic low has likely reversed in July as rising numbers of Covid cases and stalled initial claims figures have undermine outlook.
Confidence from the Conference Board is forecast drop to 94.5 this month from 98.1 in June. The plunge from 132.6 in February to April’s 85.7 was the largest decline in the 53 year series.
Reuters
Consumer sentiment measured by the Michigan survey fell to 73.2 in July’s preliminary reading from 78.1 in June. The pandemic low as 71.8 in April.
Michigan consumer sentiment
FXStreet
Positive tests from the Covid virus has been rising steadily in many states (and in many countries as well) and though fatality, hospitalization and ICU usage rates have only gone up marginally if at all and are nowhere near their April and May numbers, the partial reversal or suspension of reopening plans in places has put a damper on attitudes.
Initial jobless claims and non-farm payrolls
Claims for unemployment benefits have been over 1.3 million for 18 weeks. Despite the 80% decline from 6.867 million in the March 27 week to 1.413 million three months later on June 26, progress since then has been non-existent. The small, 7.5% drop to 1.307 in the July 10 week reversed to 1.416 million the following week. In that month an additional 5.446 million have been fired or furloughed and sought jobless benefits.
Initial claims
FXStreet
The combined March and April job losses of 22.16 million, a number and economic shock truly unprecedented (an accurate use of that much abused description) has been one-third recovered by the 7.499 million hires in May and June. But the stalled unemployment claims numbers have stirred speculation that the July non- farm payrolls figure due on Friday August 7 will be flat or even negative.
Conclusion and markets
No aspect of the economy is more directly related to consumer confidence than the state of the labor market. Work and the easy prospect of a new job if necessary equals consumer optimism.
Millions of people lost their jobs in the preventive shutdown of the US economy, though in the beginning most may have expected to return to work when the closures were lifted, the lack of continuing progress is the most direct cause of the retreat in consumer attitudes.
If the decline in unemployment claims does not resume and if the recovery in employment stalls or reverses in July expect further recession in consumer attitudes. The impact on consumption and the overall economy will follow thereupon.
Markets will not be swayed by this sentiment figure but they are certainly attending to the claims and payroll numbers due this week and next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD comfortable above 1.1700
EUR/USD trades around 1.1730, comfortably consolidating in a quiet American session. Market players waiting for Fed’s decision, US growth data.
GBP/USD reaches 1.2920 area as investors keep dumping the greenback
The GBP/USD pair has reached fresh multi-week highs above 1.2920, as the dollar remains in sell-off mode. US Consumer Confidence fell more than anticipated in July.
Gold steadies near $1935-40 area after early volatile swings
Gold had some good two-way price swings on Tuesday and now seems to have stabilized around the $1935-40 region. Following a sharp Asian session spike to a record high level of $1981, the precious metal witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround and dived to the $1900 neighborhood.
BTC/USD cracks $11,000, here are the key points
After the initial breakout above $10,000, Bitcoin was able to get enough continuation and managed to crack $11K as well. The number one digital asset is dominating the market again while most altcoins are heavily crashing.
WTI trades with modest losses, holds above $41.00 mark
WTI crude oil remained on the back-foot through the mid-European session and was last seen trading with modest losses, around the $41.25-30 region. The commodity failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish intraday bounce from the vicinity of the key $40.00 psychological mark.