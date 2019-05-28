- Jobs, income, restrained inflation continue to drive consumer confidence
- Lower 2nd quarter estimated GDP with limited impact
- Confidence stable near two decade high
The Conference Board will release its Consumer Confidence Index for May at 10:00 am EDT, 14:00 GMT on Wednesday May 28th.
Forecast
The Consumer Confidence index from the business group the Conference Board is predicted to rise to 130.0 in May from 129.2 in April. The Present Situation Index in April was 168.3 up from 163.0 in March. The Expectations Index rose to 103.0 in April from 93.3 the prior month.
Reuters
US Economy: GDP vs Labor Market
The growth rate of the American economy in the second quarter is estimated by the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model to be 1.3% annualized. That is just over one-third of its 3.2% pace in the first three months of the year and close to one-half its 2.2% pace in the fourth quarter of last year.
Despite the variation in GDP job creation remained healthy. Non-farm payrolls averaged 233,333,333 in the fourth quarter. The 185,666,667 average in the first quarter was dragged down by 56,000 in February. April produced 263,000 new positions and 190,000 are forecast for May.
Wages had even less alteration. The increase in annual average hourly earnings was 3.3% in the fourth quarter, 3.267% in the first three months of this year and 3.2% in April with the same forecast for May.
Unemployment dropped to a 50 year low of 3.6% last month making 14 months at or below 4%. That will become 15 months in May, the longest period for sub-4% unemployment since 1968 and 1969.
Reuters
The employment component of the Institute for Supply Management purchasing managers’ indexes in manufacturing and services have been falling for most of the year suggesting that confidence among business managers is waning. But in the crucial test of current hiring, the job numbers belie the concerns. Businesses continue to seek and employ new workers.
For consumer attitudes the abstract notation of GDP and business executives’ future concerns are far less important than the concrete facts of jobs and income.
Inflation
The Fed may strive to keep inflation “symmetric” around its 2% target. But for consumers consistent low inflation is an addition to disposable income. Over the past ten months overall PCE annual inflation has fallen 0.9% from 2.4% last July to 1.5% in March. Whatever the economic virtue of the Fed’s price target declining inflation is a boon to consumers and another source of optimism.
Reuters
Consumer Confidence
Considering the performance of the US economy over the last two years and the ascent of the labor market in particular it is not remarkable that consumer confidence scores have been the best in two decades and comparable to the strongest in the 52 year history of the Conference Board’s survey.
With the job market steadily producing more positions than there are workers to fill them with wages rising at the best pace in a decade and inflation quiescent, consumers are going to remain happy and confident as long as their paychecks tell them they are.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs
EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as EU leaders prepare to divvy up the top jobs, including ECB President. Italy's Salvini demands to loosen budget restrictions after his victory. The US-Sino trade war persists.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 as traders return to polarized political scene
GBP/USD is below 1.2700, as traders return from a long weekend. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.
USD/JPY: Bears taking back charge amid US-Japan trade news
The USD/JPY pair reversed a spike to 109.64 highs and hit fresh daily lows near 109.40, as a flight to safety returned and boosted the safe-haven Yen following the comments from the Japanese officials on the US-Japan deal.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.
Gold: Failure to cross immediate resistances please sellers amid USD recovery
Not only 50-day and 200-day SMA but failure to cross immediate descending trend-channel and the US Dollar (USD) recovery also portray the yellow metal’s weakness that drags it to $1283.40 ahead of the European open on Tuesday.