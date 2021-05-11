Key points
Two rounds of stimulus checks, low interest rates, home price appreciation, higher stock prices, access to credit, and robust trade-in values of used vehicles spurred consumers who delayed the purchase of new vehicles due to the pandemic.
A shortage of computer chips caused by severe weather in Texas and a fire at Japan’s Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., disrupted the supply of new vehicles. Supply constrains are likely to remain through the summer.
As a result, a portion of new-vehicle demand shifted to the used-vehicle market, exerting significant upward pressures on used-vehicle prices
Strong consumer demand and supply bottlenecks have benefited auto retailers that were able to compensate the shortage of new-vehicles with higher volumes of used-cars.
We expect sales of new vehicles to average 17 million units (SAAR) in 2021 supported by fiscal and monetary stimulus, strong economic growth and pent up demand.
