This/next week forecast (May 23 – 27, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 119’16, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 122’07.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 119’16, which will be followed by moving down to support level 118’03.

Monthly forecast, June 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 117’12, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 122’31 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 126’10 – 127’15.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 117’128, which will be followed by moving down to support level 114’26.