Weekly Forecast (September 26 – 30, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 114,075, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 117,145.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 114,075, which will be followed by reaching support level 109,210.

Monthly forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 117.145, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 122.07.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 117.145, which will be followed by reaching support level 114.075 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 109.21.

