This/Next Week Forecast (April 12 – 16, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 131.30, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 132.13 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 133.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 131.19, which will be followed by moving down to support level 131.

Monthly Forecast, April 2021

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 132.95, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 135.15.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 132.9, which will be followed by reaching support level 127.28.

