US Dollar: Dec '20 USD Down at 92.390.
Energies: Apr'21 Crude is Down at 59.50.
Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 1 tick and trading at 156.11.
Indices: The Mar'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 48 ticks Higher and trading at 4082.00.
Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1743.10. Gold is 15 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial Conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Down- which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed at the present time. Currently all of Europe is trading Mixed as well.
Possible challenges to traders today
Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Fed Chair Powell Speaks at 12 noon EST. This is Major.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD, Crude and Gold were all pointed Lower Wednesday morning and this usually signifies an Upside day. The Dow closed Higher by 16 points and the S&P gained 6. The Nasdaq dropped 10. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday just about all the instruments that we use for market correlation purposes were pointed Lower and that doesn't bode well for a Downside day. The markets didn't lose ground but the Nasdaq did drop by 10 points. Not much to be sure but an Upside day is an Upside day and the opposite is not desirable. Today we have Unemployment Claims and the Fed Chair Powell speaking.
