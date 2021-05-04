Though his predecessor nicknamed him “Sleepy Joe”, President Biden has advanced at breakneck speed as he completed his first 100 days in the White House. After passing the USD 1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March, most or all of which will serve to stimulate demand, the President is now targeting the supply side with a proposal to inject USD 2.3 trillion into US productive facilities over the next 8 years, the equivalent of two presidential terms. The “American Jobs Plan”, which Congress is currently debating, offers a big dose of economic patriotism, as is often the case following major crises. This plan brings to mind the interventionist drive of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, which aimed to rescue the US automobile industry, among other objectives. Twelve years later, the Federal government is preparing to invest in strategic sectors, such as semiconductors, which in the administration’s eyes have become overly dependent on China. It also addresses the acute problem of America’s crumbling infrastructure. Yet the Biden plan faces a major hurdle that will make it hard to implement: infrastructure policies are generally the domain of State governors and depend less on Washington’s determination than on the tax consent of the local authorities and populations. Another key subject of debate, even within Democratic circles, is raising corporate taxes, one of the main instruments for funding Federal policy in the future.
And for an Additional USD 2.3 Trillion…
First put out the fire, then begin to rebuild: the “American Jobs Plan” aims to consolidate America’s growth potential as well as its economic sovereignty via three key pillars. By proposing to modernise “20,000 miles of highways, roads and main streets”, the first pillar addresses one of the great paradoxes of the United States: the world’s wealthiest nation suffers from a chronic shortage of infrastructure investment (see chart 1).
A substantial share of the budget (USD 620 bn) will be devoted to transport infrastructure, including accelerating the transition to electric vehicles via EV rebates and the installation of charging stations. Yet the Federal authorities will only be able to act indirectly, through partnerships with private companies or through incentives for the local authorities (state, municipal and county governments) to invest in public works policies for which they alone have the decision-making power. The same can be said about the plan’s second pillar, which covers the no less vital question of housing (build and rehabilitate 500,000 homes) and the utilities that serve them (water, gas, and electricity), which are also aging. With an investment of USD 690 bn, the Federal government intends to focus on the ecological transition, including the weatherisation of buildings and the promotion of “green” energy. It is about time, since the United States is lagging far behind in this area (World Economic Forum, 2019). With a budget of USD 580 bn, the third pillar on “jobs and innovation” aims to support industry and research, especially in areas where the United States is increasingly dependent on China, such as semiconductors, batteries, high-speed internet, and active drug ingredients. With a high dose of economic patriotism, this last pillar of the plan can be seen as the Democrats’ version of “Make America Great Again”, with the big difference that this time America’s “comeback” is financed not by debt but by higher taxes.
Presented alongside the “American Jobs Plan”, the “Made in America Tax Plan” seems to be an extremely ambitious corporate tax reform proposal since the White House wants it to be the cornerstone of global fiscal harmonisation, which has been rather vague so far. Unsurprisingly, it is contested by the Republicans, who see it as a threat to America’s competitiveness, but it is also opposed by some Democrats, who would prefer to see more income tax cuts for individuals.
A fiscal revolution?
Although there is no consensus on the subject, no one should be surprised by the proposal to raise corporate taxes, especially on American multinationals. Deploring the unfair distribution of the tax burden, President Biden has long made raising corporate taxes a big part of his agenda, along with raising taxes on the wealthiest individuals, as presented recently. Since the mid-2000s, the corporate tax rate has fallen constantly in the United States, and hit an all-time low of 1.3% of GDP in 2019 after the cuts introduced under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Without returning to the tax rates that prevailed during the Obama presidency, the main corporate tax rate would be increased to 28% from 21%. This measure would increase Federal tax revenues by USD 1 trillion over 15 years. Generating roughly the same amount, the tax regime applied to earnings generated abroad would be tightened significantly: elimination of the tax rebate for physical investment abroad, elimination of the foreign-derived intangible income deduction, strengthening of anti-inversion provisions for mergers and acquisitions to prevent US corporations for inverting, and raising of the minimum tax rate to 21% from 10.5%, which the United States would like to see become the minimum tax rate worldwide.
Using the very simplified example of an American company whose business is equally divided between the United States and Ireland, the “Made in America Tax Plan” would increase the average corporate tax rate to 24.5% from 17% and would reduce after-tax income by roughly 9%. The hardest-hit sectors would be those with global, intangible lowtaxed income, such as licenses, patents and personal databases. Of the S&P 500 corporations, the “Made in America Tax Plan” would have its biggest impact on companies in information and communications technology and healthcare (Financial Times, 20215).
Now all the administration has to do is get the plan passed into law. To succeed, the corporate tax reform bill must win the approval of all of the Democratic senators, who have a razor-thin majority in the Senate. Yet some Democrats have already said they will object to any plan that does not reinstate the deduction of state and local taxes from Federal taxes. Limited to USD 10,000 by Donald Trump, this measure primarily hurts households from wealthy urban areas, the majority of whom vote Democratic. Yet abolishing this limitation would have both a political and economic impact. It would deprive the Federal government of a major share of tax revenues (USD 77bn in 2019), which would prevent the administration from completely funding its infrastructure plan. President Biden already seems to be assuming that some compromises will have to be made.
BNP Paribas is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of its designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. The information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. This report does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document or an offer or solicitation to buy any securities or other investment. Information and opinions contained in the report are published for the assistance of recipients, but are not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgement by any recipient, they are subject to change without notice and not intended to provide the sole basis of any evaluation of the instruments discussed herein. Any reference to past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. No BNP Paribas Group Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of material contained in this report. All estimates and opinions included in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of this report. BNP Paribas and their affiliates ("collectively "BNP Paribas") may make a market in, or may, as principal or agent, buy or sell securities of the issuers mentioned in this report or derivatives thereon. BNP Paribas may have a financial interest in the issuers mentioned in this report, including a long or short position in their securities, and or options, futures or other derivative instruments based thereon. BNP Paribas, including its officers and employees may serve or have served as an officer, director or in an advisory capacity for any issuer mentioned in this report. BNP Paribas may, from time to time, solicit, perform or have performed investment banking, underwriting or other services (including acting as adviser, manager, underwriter or lender) within the last 12 months for any issuer referred to in this report. BNP Paribas, may to the extent permitted by law, have acted upon or used the information contained herein, or the research or analysis on which it was based, before its publication. BNP Paribas may receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next three months from an issuer mentioned in this report. Any issuer mentioned in this report may have been provided with sections of this report prior to its publication in order to verify its factual accuracy. This report was produced by a BNP Paribas Group Company. This report is for the use of intended recipients and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part) or delivered or transmitted to any other person without the prior written consent of BNP Paribas. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Analyst Certification Each analyst responsible for the preparation of this report certifies that (i) all views expressed in this report accurately reflect the analyst's personal views about any and all of the issuers and securities named in this report, and (ii) no part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. United States: This report is being distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp., or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas that is not registered as a US broker-dealer, to US major institutional investors only. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-US affiliate only when distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp. United Kingdom: This report has been approved for publication in the United Kingdom by BNP Paribas London Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas London Branch is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ("FSA") for the conduct of its designated investment business in the United Kingdom and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This report is prepared for professional investors and is not intended for Private Customers in the United Kingdom as defined in FSA rules and should not be passed on to any such persons. Japan: This report is being distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas not registered as a financial instruments firm in Japan, to certain financial institutions permitted by regulation. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a financial instruments firm registered according to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan and a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-Japan affiliate only when distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch. Hong Kong: This report is being distributed in Hong Kong by BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch is regulated as a Licensed Bank by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and is deemed as a Registered Institution by the Securities and Futures Commission for the conduct of Advising on Securities [Regulated Activity Type 4] under the Securities and Futures Ordinance Transitional Arrangements. Singapore: This report is being distributed in Singapore by BNP Paribas Singapore Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Singapore is a licensed bank regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is exempted from holding the required licenses to conduct regulated activities and provide financial advisory services under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisors Act. © BNP Paribas (2011). All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its slide toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
XAU/USD retreats further from two-week tops, weakens to $1,780 area
Gold witnessed some selling on Tuesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to two-week tops. Resurgent USD demand, a modest pickup in the US bond yields exerted some pressure on the metal.
Dogecoin plan to hit $1 seems unstoppable
Dogecoin price has just hit a new all-time high at $0.495. The network activity of DOGE has significantly increased again. The digital asset seems to be facing practically no resistance ahead.
Breaking: Coinbase (COIN) Sotheby's to accept cryptocurrency via Coinbase-CNBC
Sotheby's one of the world's largest and well-known auction houses is reportedly going to accept payment via cryptocurrency using Coinbase according to CNBC.