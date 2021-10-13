Monthly construction output fell a further 0.2% in August with the level of output now reaching 1.5% below its pre-pandemic level. Meanwhile, new work remained flat this month with repair and maintenance falling slightly. Today's data further illustrates the current challenges faced by the economy, with factors like supply chain issues, labour shortages and rising fuel prices continuing to hold back the post pandemic recovery heading into the final quarter. If the situation continues, we could be seeing some measures introduced to deal with the slowing pace of recovery in order to support the economy more effectively in the coming months.
Major banks start Wall Street earning season
As always, earnings season in the US begins with major financial institutions and today investors will receive earnings reports from JP Morgan as well as Blackrock. This is a very important time in markets as investors will be looking closely to see how companies performed during recent economic uncertainty brought on by supply issues, rising fuel prices and unclear monetary policy. While today’s results could have a limited impact on stock markets, they will be worth following as the FED continues to remain ambiguous in regards to a timeline for tapering, which it said would be announced once the economic data suggests continued growth and sustained recovery. In addition to today’s earnings reports, investors will also be keeping an eye on CPI data from the US and minutes from the recent central bank meeting which could further shed light on the prospects in the immediate future and cause some reactions through markets, particularly if something unexpected is announced.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains some traction and advances to 1.1550
The single currency manages to leave behind the pessimism seen at the beginning of the week and now lifts EUR/USD back to the mid-1.1500s midweek as the soft tone surrounding the greenback allows a mild improvement in the pair.
GBP/USD defends 1.3600 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is holding ground above 1.3600 after UK GDP missed estimates with 0.4% in August. A broad-based retreat in the US dollar keeps the pair afloat. Hawkish BOE outweighs renewed Brexit concerns amid a cautious market mood. US inflation and Fed minutes in focus.
XAU/USD clings to gains above $1760 amid dollar pullback, US inflation eyed
Gold is wavering in a narrow range above $1760, posting small gains so far this Wednesday. Gold bulls catch a breather heading into the US inflation and FOMC minutes showdown.
Shiba Inu price to dip 26%, allowing investors to buy SHIB at discount
Shiba Inu price looks to be forming a rising wedge pattern, hinting at an incoming correction. A breakdown of the lower trend line at $0.00002828 will likely lead to a 13% correction to $0.00002540. In some cases, SHIB might head to $0.00002186, creating a bottom reversal pattern.
US CPI Sept Preview: Inflation averaging, what inflation averaging?
The inflation-averaging vaccine is not working. Last September the Federal Reserve dropped its 2% inflation target. Instead of trying to meet a monthly goal, Federal Reserve policy would take a longer view, judging inflation across a much wider but carefully unspecified period.