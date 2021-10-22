Donald Trump is back to fight to US Big Tech companies with his media group aiming to throw a new social media platform, TV, and streaming services. Trump’s TMTG would join the market through a SPAC merger. Those who love the adrenaline of speculation are simply going crazy about the news and about DWAC, which is involved in the deal and which saw its shares soar more than 350% after the announcement.
Elsewhere, WeWork rallied 13% after hitting the market through a SPAC deal as well, Netflix rallied 4.50% to a fresh record and Tesla shares hit $900 despite a slight miss on its Q3 revenues.
Snap however tanked 27% in the after-hours trading as it announced somehow disquieting results.
Bitcoin saw some profit-taking which could have to do, or not with the news that a technical bug sent the price of a coin to $8000 on Binance. We are heading into a perhaps slow weekend in Bitcoin after a shaky week with the arrival of the US first Bitcoin ETF to the market.
EUR/USD remains bid and approaches 1.1650 after US data
The persevering selling pressure in the greenback helps EUR/USD advancing to the area of daily highs near 1.1650 on Friday. The data from the US showed on Friday that the economic activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early October.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
Crypto bulls unfazed by flash crash
BTC closed more than 5% lower on the Thursday session, but buyers have stepped in to hold the Tenkan-Sen as support. ETH action shows that the recent rejection has caused some indecision. XRP does not have far to move to initiate a massive bullish breakout.
Apple talks over battery supplies for EV stall-Reuters
Apple (AAPL) is on a steady move higher ahead of results next week. We have had solid earnings from big names already such as Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX), but Apple is the biggest one of all and will be the highlight of the earnings season for many.