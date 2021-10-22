Donald Trump is back to fight to US Big Tech companies with his media group aiming to throw a new social media platform, TV, and streaming services. Trump’s TMTG would join the market through a SPAC merger. Those who love the adrenaline of speculation are simply going crazy about the news and about DWAC, which is involved in the deal and which saw its shares soar more than 350% after the announcement.

Elsewhere, WeWork rallied 13% after hitting the market through a SPAC deal as well, Netflix rallied 4.50% to a fresh record and Tesla shares hit $900 despite a slight miss on its Q3 revenues.

Snap however tanked 27% in the after-hours trading as it announced somehow disquieting results.

Bitcoin saw some profit-taking which could have to do, or not with the news that a technical bug sent the price of a coin to $8000 on Binance. We are heading into a perhaps slow weekend in Bitcoin after a shaky week with the arrival of the US first Bitcoin ETF to the market.