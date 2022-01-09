Week of 1/07 Recap: - The S&P opened the week with a 12 handle gap up and then traded another 18 handles higher into a 9:38 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 29 handles into a 9:56 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 54 handles into a 1/04, 9:38 AM high of the week, and a new all-time high. From that high, the S&P declined 147 handles into a 1/06, 10:10 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 53 handles into a 1/06,
12:44 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 62 handles into a 1/07, 11:16 AM low of the week. From that low, the S&P rallied 34 handles into a
1/07, 11:54 AM. From that high, the S&P declined 20 handles into the close.
1/07 – From the 1/04 high, the S&P trended lower for the rest of the week. The DJIA made a new all-time high on 1/05 at 36,952.65.
The S&P 500 made a new all-time high on 1/04 at 4818.62.
Looking ahead - We have a change in trend cluster over the 1/07 weekend and then a major change in trend point 1/10 AC.
The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming Events:
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
- A. 12/31 AC – New Moon in Capricorn at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals & Coffee.
- 01/03 AC – Earth Perihelion. Change in trend Cattle, Cotton, Silver.
- 01/07 AC – Helio Mars enters Sagittarius. Important change in trend Oats.
- 01/07 AC – Saturn 150 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
- 01/07 AC – Jupiter 120 US Venus. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
- 1/10 AC – Mercury 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
- A. 01/12 PM – Saturn 0 US MC. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
- 01/13 AC – Neptune 90 US Mars. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
- 01/13 AC – Mercury in Aquarius turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Corn, Copper, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
- 01/14 AC – Saturn Contra-Parallel US Mercury. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
- 01/14 AC – Mercury Perihelion. Major change in trend CORN, Gold, Oats, OJ, Soybeans, Wheat.
- 01/14 AC – Full Moon in Cancer. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Silver.
- 01/14 AC – Uranus in Taurus turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton.
Stock Market Key Dates –
Market Math –
01/02 /22– 683 Music Math from the 2/19/2020 major high.
01/11/22 – 14,400 (120^2) from the 8/09/1982 major low.
DJIA* – 1/3, 1/10, 1/18, 1/20, 1/24, 1/25-26, 1/28 AC
S&P 500* - 1/4, 1/10, 1/18, 1/19, 1/28 AC
Fibonacci – 1/10, 1/13, 1/21, 1/25
Astro – 1/3, 1/10, 1/11, 1/12-13, 1/14, 1/18, 1/24, 1/25-26, 1/28 AC
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4660, 4610 Resistance – 4680, 4760
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart
Support - 4660, 4610, 4590 Resistance – 4680, 4760
Please see below the January Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
