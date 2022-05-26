- Treasurer Chalmers warns inflation sky-rocketing
- The RBA is willing to engage in mis-direction to avoid any responsibility.
- As a nation we need to act now, as everything to do with monetary policy in this nation is spiralling out of control.
Yes, we have been saying this for 12 months, and expected the institutional realisation to take about this long.
The big question right now however, is what is the point to be limiting government spending because of inflation, but doing nothing about the Reserve Bank that completely abandoned its responsibilities and allowed this to happen. In fact, continues to allow this to happen with atrocious and ridiculous tiny first rate hike to just 0.35%.
Kindergarten children could do a better job.
The Australian economy is now terribly sandwiched between high inflation and the necessity to raise rates toward at least neutral. Because, they did nothing a full year ago when we first raised the alarm that being late on rates returning to normal would become highly problematic.
The completely astounding mis-management off the Australian economy by the RBA has to be urgently and dramatically attended to.
It is absurd that the Treasurer does nothing to correct the biggest problem facing the nation. A totally by normal international standards inept central bank.
Then, there is the galling mis-direction attempt by Deputy Governor Luci Ellis yesterday. Suggesting that up-coming mortgage stress will be due to 'government' stimulus measures alone? Unbelievable. These people are not only totally incompetent, but willing to engage in mis-direction to avoid any responsibility whatsoever for their own absurd policy decisions over many years.
I will say it again, the OECD recommended an urgent review of the RBA board and its charter due to poor performance on monetary policy.
The Treasurer has the power to act.
The previous Treasurer completely failed the Australian people by looking the other way as if the fiery car wreck across the road wasn’t happening. Perhaps this had something to do with re-election hopes?
The fresh Treasurer of the nation can serve his country best by taking onboard the OECD recommendation, and my personal recommendation that the Governor and Board must be immediately replaced. Why should a failure of a Governor be allowed to serve out his term?
As a nation we need to act now. As everything to do with monetary policy in this nation is spiralling out of control.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure below 0.7100 on disappointing Aussie Q1 Capex
AUD/USD is trading under 0.7100, weighed down by the downside surprise in the Australian Q1 Capex data. Asian stocks drop amid China covid and growth worries, as central banks remain on a tightening spree. A pause in the US dollar sell-off caps the losses. US GDP eyed.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0700 amid subdued DXY, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.0700 and is expected to establish above the same amid a broadly subdued US dollar index (DXY). EUR bulls are swiftly scaling higher after the less hawkish Fed minutes downed the US dollar. Focus on US GDP and PCE inflation.
Gold bears taking on the bulls towards critical hourly support
The price of gold is under a little bit of pressure in Asia as the US dollar attempts to stabilise. The gold price is down 0.07% and is sticking to a range of between 41,851.63/$1,854.43 so far. Gold struggled to find a bid amid the weak economic backdrop.
What needs to happen for Axie Infinity price to recover
Axie Infinity price displays reasons to believe in further momentum to the upside. Traders should approach the digital asset with relative caution, looking for one more fake-out before the rally occurs. Axie Infinity price appears to be unfolding as an extended impulse wave down.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!