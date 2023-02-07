We have been watching the recovery of the price of crude oil but price action has hit this upper trend line and the stochastic oscillator is very overbought.
Let’s wait for some confirmation before going short on WTI.
We promised to take a look at USDJPY from the technical perspective today and we see a gap in price action on all JPY pairs.
Some pairs have filled the gap already.
We see that USDJPY has hit this level of resistance and has reversed to the downside and the stochastic oscillator has turned down.
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced its Interest Rate increase today so pairs like AUDUSD continued their uptrend after price action bounced off the lower trend line.
We see price action on AUDNZD consolidating into this rising wedge so we will watch for a reversal and a break of the lower trend line.
The downturn in the price of crude oil has affected the Canadian Dollar but price action on USDCAD has just bounced off this upper trend line and the stochastic oscillator is moving down.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700, eyes on Powell
EUR/USD edged lower toward 1.0700 in the early European session but managed to hold above that level. As investors await speeches from ECB officials and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell, the pair struggles to make a decisive move in either direction.
GBP/USD falls to fresh monthly low below 1.2000
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its lowest level in a month below 1.2000 on Tuesday. Despite the modest improvement witnessed in risk mood, the US Dollar holds its ground and weighs on the pair as focus shifts to FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
Gold retreats below $1,870 as US yields rebound
Gold price erased its daily recovery gains and turned flat slightly below $1,870 heading into the American session. Following a downward correction earlier in the day, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staged a rebound and caused XAU/USD to turn south ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
Google battles ChatGPT with Bard: Will this trigger rally in AI tokens?
Google is getting its ChatGPT competitor ready for action, the company said that its AI service Bard would be open to trusted testers and the service is being prepared for release within the following weeks.
Central banks, markets and the economy: Three times wrongfooted
In the US, financial conditions have eased in recent months and weighed on the effectiveness of the Fed’s policy tightening. Jerome Powell recently gave the impression of not being too concerned, so markets rallied.