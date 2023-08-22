Financial news outlets are talking about a recovery in the stock markets but beware!
From the technical perspective, this could be just a temporary rally with price action reaching this upper trend line and the stochastic oscillator displaying very overbought and turning down.
If we move out to the daily chart we see lots of bearish signals including the Parabolic SAR, MACD, and convergence from the Stochastic Oscillator.
If we look at other indices like the DAX we see a similar story.
The USD is showing signs of weakening as we pointed out yesterday.
In particular, GBPUSD is in this ascending triangle just below $1.28 but the stochastic oscillator is quite overbought so be careful if you are thinking of going long.
If and when price action breaks this level of resistance, we have the 38.2% Fibonacci level above.
If we move out to the daily chart we can see that the MACD signal line has left the histogram which is often a bullish indication.
And, the Stochastic Oscillator is showing some bullish convergence as well.
But, if you want to trade any USD pairs or US indices, be aware of Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium this Friday.
This could be a game changer for the US economy.
We promised to take a look at AUDNZD and we see this symmetrical pennant which can very often give us range trading opportunities if we combine price action with our favourite technical indicators.
If we move out to the daily chart we see pretty much the same thing.
Price action on gold seems to be breaking the falling wedge that we have been watching for weeks.
The MACD signal line has broken out of the histogram and is turning bullish.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0900 ahead of US data, Fedspeak
EUR/USD is holding gains near 1.0900, retreating from higher levels in the European session. The pair is reversing gains amid a renewed uptick in the US Dollar, despite the weakness in the US Treasury bond yields. The focus shifts to US housing data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD pares back gains below 1.2800 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.2800 in the European trading hours. A broad-based US Dollar rebound is weighing on the pair but the downside appears capped amid a risk-on market mood. All eyes now remain on US data and Fedspeak.
Gold price bounces amid subdued US Dollar demand ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold price rebounds on Tuesday after printing a fresh five-month low below $1,890.00, capitalizing on a mild correction in the USD. The precious metal recovers as investors seem confident that the Fed is not planning to raise interest rates further but also admit that rate cuts are unlikely to be under discussion this year.
Optimism price emerges as the quickest Ethereum L2 to recover as demand rises by 150%
Optimism price made its way back up rather quickly; however, it still has a long way to go before it can completely recover all its losses. Interestingly, the altcoin is finding support from its investors at a time when most of the other altcoins are losing the same.
Is the US Dollar about to end its downtrend?
The US Dollar is at a crucial inflection point ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium. So is the Greenback about to break out of its downtrend? What are the key levels to watch on the US Dollar Index.