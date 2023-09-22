In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
Timestamps
-
01:11 – About Us
-
04:00 – EURUSD
-
10:30 – Live Intraday trades on Crude Oil
-
12:15 – Crude Oil (Elliott Wave Count)
-
15:17 – Gold (Possible Triangle progression)
-
20:05 – SPX (Elliott Wave Analysis)
-
25:27 – Nifty
-
34:45 – BITCOIN (Trade Setup)
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD trades in the upper half of its daily range slightly above 1.0650 in the American session on Friday. Following the mixed PMI data releases from the US, the US Dollar struggles to find demand helps the pair holds its ground ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD recovers modestly, trades above 1.2250
GBP/USD gained traction and advanced above 1.2250 in the second half of the day on Friday, erasing a large portion of its daily losses in the process. The improving risk mood, as reflected by rising US stocks, limits the US Dollar's gains and provides support to the pair.
Gold consolidates above $1,920 ass US yields edge lower
Gold price clings to small recovery gains above $1,920 following Thursday's sharp decline. Following the mixed September PMI data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day at around 4.45%, allowing XAU/USD to stay in positive territory.
FTX fights to clawback $157 million from former employees while creditors struggle with $7.9 billion in claims
FTX exchange initiated legal proceedings against former employees of Salameda, a Hong Kong incorporated entity that is affiliated with the platform.
Cainiao subsidiary to register for IPO as soon as next week
BABA stock surged more than 4% in Friday’s premarket after the Chinese ecommerce leader announced that its shipping and logistics business, Cainiao, will file for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong as soon as next week.