In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
Timestamps
-
01:05 – About Us
-
03:30 – EURUSD
-
08:23 – Crude Oil (Went up as per analysis)
-
13:20 – Live long trade on Gold
-
17:08 – Gold (Short trade setup discussed)
-
23:24 – Live trade on SPX
-
26:03 – SPX (Went up as per analysis)
-
32:24 – Nifty (Went down as per analysis)
-
38:22 – How traders are trapped/ how manipulation works
-
42:25 – BITCOIN (Short trade setup discussed)
