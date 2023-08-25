In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
This webinar also features live example of news event trading, in specific FED Powell speech, which was traded during the webinar by entering short trades on SPX. Check time stamps to check exact entry and exit with detailed explanations.
Timestamps
-
01:18 – About Us
-
03:43 – EURUSD (Went down as per analysis)
-
06:20 – Crude Oil (Updated analysis)
-
09:54 – Live short trades on EURUSD discussed
-
12:24 – Gold (Moving as per analysis)
-
17:07 – SPX
-
18:38 – Trading FED Speech (How to trade LIVE news events)
-
23:08 – Nifty (Went down as per analysis)
-
27:35 – Live short trades discussed on BTCUSD
-
30:20 – BITCOIN (Went down as per analysis)
-
32:03 – Trading FED Speech (Booked profits on shorts)
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0800, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD recovered toward 1.0800 after touching its lowest level since mid-June below 1.0770 but looks to close the sixth straight week in the red. Although Fed Chairman Powell's hawkish tone helped the US Dollar gathered strength, improving risk mood limited the currency's gains.
GBP/USD returns below 1.2600 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD lost its traction and touched its weakest level in 10 weeks below 1.2550 before correcting slightly higher. The renewed US Dollar strength following Fed Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole weighs on the pair, which remains on track to end the week deep in negative territory.
Gold stabilizes near $1,910 following earlier drop
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped toward $1,900. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erasing its Powell-inspired gains in the last hour, however, XAU/USD managed to recover to the $1,910 area.
PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin
PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.
Week Ahead – Volatility to continue as US jobs and inflation data on the way
Markets have been taunted by shifting Fed expectations over the past week and there’s likely to be more anguish for investors in the next few days as crucial payrolls and inflation numbers are coming up.