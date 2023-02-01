In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.

All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.

Timestamps

04:41 – About Us

08:52 – EURUSD (Long Trade Setup)

16:10 – EURCAD

18:36 – USDJPY (Bearish Trade Setup)

22:57 – EURJPY

30:28 – Crude Oil

34:40 – Gold (Downside target achieved)

42:22 – SPX (Updated Analysis)

49:00 – Nifty (Volatility and Adani Enterprises)

58:46 – BITCOIN (Long Trade Setup)