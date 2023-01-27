In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
Timestamps
-
04:28 – About us.
-
08:36 – EURUSD (Upside target achieved).
-
12:05 – EURCAD.
-
14:06 – USDJPY.
-
17:20 – EURJPY.
-
22:05 – Crude Oil (Long trading opportunity).
-
27:40 – Gold (Upside target achieved).
-
36:00 – SPX (Updated Analysis).
-
46:07 – Nifty (Updated Analysis).
-
51:48 – BITCOIN (Updated bullish count).
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.0900 on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual PCE inflation declined to 5% in December from 5.5% in November but failed to trigger a significant reaction. Investors await US Pending Home Sales data.
GBP/USD trades on the back foot below 1.2400
GBP/USD is having a difficult time gathering recovery momentum and trading in negative territory below 1.2400 on Friday. Although the data from the US showed that PCE inflation continued to soften in December, the US Dollar's losses remain limited.
Gold clings to small daily gains above $1,930
Gold price has managed to stage a rebound and climbed above $1,930 after having declined toward $1,920 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated modestly from daily highs after the latest US data, helping XAU/USD edge higher.
Is the dramatic rise in whale activity in AAVE, MATIC and DYDX a sell signal?
AAVE, MATIC and DYDX price rallied alongside large market capitalization cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum in January. Experts at the crypto intelligence tracker Santiment believe the recent spike in activity by whales on these networks needs to be watched closely.
Breaking: US annual Core PCE inflation declines to 4.4% in December as expected
Inflation in the US, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, declined to 5% on a yearly basis in December from 5.5% in November, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday.