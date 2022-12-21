In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
4 trades discussed during last weeks webinars, including EURUSD, GOLD, NIFTY AND SPX played out.
Timestamps
-
03:40 – About Us.
-
07:42 – EURUSD.
-
10:10 – EURCAD (Updated Wave Count).
-
12:18 – USDJPY (Updated Wave Count).
-
14:31 – EURJPY (Long Term Elliott Wave Count Discussed).
-
22:42 – Crude Oil (Long Trade setups discussed).
-
26:00 – Gold (Long Trade setups discussed).
-
29:14 – SPX (Moving precisely as discussed).
-
32:18 – Nifty (Updated Elliott Wave Count).
-
38:00 – BITCOIN (Short term analysis).
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggling to extend gains beyond 0.6700
AUD/USD battles with the 0.6700 early Asia. The positive momentum of US equities underpinned the pair heading into Wednesday’s close, but volumes remain low as the winter holiday’s mood kicks in.
EUR/USD extends consolidative phase, hovers around 1.0620
The EUR/USD pair is little changed for a third consecutive day, stuck around the 1.0600 threshold. The US Dollar gained modestly on upbeat consumer confidence, while Wall Street also rallied with the news.
Gold holding at higher ground above $1,800
Optimistic market players maintain XAU/USD above the $1,800.00 threshold on Wednesday, with the bright metal trading near its recent multi-month high of $1,824.53.
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as share value declines by 98%
The Crypto market’s winter extended, resulting in many companies suffering unparalleled losses. Joining the list is one of the biggest Bitcoin mining companies Core Scientific, whose ruination impacted the hash rate of the largest cryptocurrency network.
Considering Japan had deflation for decades, a little inflation is not a bad thing
The big news yesterday was the Bank of Japan relenting a little and raising the cap on the 10-year by 25 bp while saying the curve control policy remains in place.