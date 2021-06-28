We see that the strength of the USD is starting to recede and, in some cases, reverse.
Therefore, we will be waiting for Economic News this week to determine the direction of USD with tomorrow’s Consumer Confidence Index, the ADP Payroll data and Pending Home Sales on Wednesday, Manufacturing PMI on Thursdays, and of course, the US Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday to which the market will pay the most attention.
So, for trading opportunities, we will look for counter-trend price action moves.
For example, if price on AUDUSD is driven to this upper trend line, we may want to go short.
The same could be said for NZDUSD if the price breaks this trend line and reaches either support or resistance, we can trade the reversal.
XAUUSD will also be affected by the US economic news and we see price action has been trapped in this consolidation zone above this key level at $1774.
Traders and investors will be watching the OPEC+ meetings this week as production increases may affect the price of Crude Oil and we see that the WTI cash price is $74 today.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 as US dollar turns south
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1950, as the US dollar eases despite a cautious market mood. Traders reassess inflation fears following Friday’s US PCE data. Fedspeak eyed amid a light docket.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid UK reopening, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD extends the bounce above 1.3900 amid UK reopening and Brexit optimism. The UK remains on track to reopen on July 19 despite the Delta covid strain worries. Easing tensions over the EU-UK sausage war combined with fresh US dollar weakness underpin the spot.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows and slide further
Gold remained confined in a narrow trading band held over the past one week or so. The Fed’s sudden hawkish turn, a modest USD strength capped gains for the metal. The technical set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
XLM price could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.