Risk assets are looking heavy as the week gets set to close out. The primary catalyst comes from this week’s Fed decision which leaned more hawkish on the revelation the central bank expects the terminal rate to rise above 5%.
Three central banks, the Swiss National Bank (SNB), the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) hiked rates by 50 basis points. This followed the Fed’s decision to hike the Fed Funds rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday.