US markets
Stock futures were down slightly overnight after a negative day for U.S. equities on Wednesday.
After announcing a half a percentage point interest rate hike, the Federal Reserve said it would continue to increase interest rates throughout 2023 and forecasted that the terminal rate will go above 5.1%, higher than expected.
U.S. interest rates are currently at a 15-year high of 4.5%.
The current 10 Year U.S. Treasury yield is set at 3.50270%.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Dow Jones
|33,947.10
|-1.40%
|S&P 500
|3,998.84
|-1.79%
|Nasdaq
|11,239.94
|-1.93%
|Russell 2000
|1,840.22
|-2.78%
Canadian markets
The Canada Food Price Report forecasts that the cost of groceries will increase by 7% next year.
-
The report estimates that a family of four will need to spend CA$16,288 on groceries in 2023, an increase of CA$1,065 from this year.
-
A single woman in her 40s is expected to spend CA$3,740 on groceries, while a single man would spend CA$4,168.
-
Vegetables are expected to rise by 8%, seafood by 6%, fruit by 5%, and milk by 11%. 20% of Canadians will likely continue relying on food banks, the report says.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|TSX
|20,242.26
|–1.19%
European markets
European markets saw losses on Monday despite positive movements in Asia hours earlier.
-
The Stoxx 600 was down 0.4% on the day, with almost all sectors ending in the red.
-
Food and beverage stocks fell 1.5% on the day, leading losses, while basic resource stocks gained 0.6%.
-
SBB, a Scandinavian real estate company, was up 13%, leading gains, while Rational, a German appliance manufacturer, dragged down markets with an 8% drop.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Euro STOXX 50
|3,956.53
|-0.54%
|UK (FTSE 100)
|7,567.54
|0.15%
|Germany (DAX)
|14,447.61
|-0.56%
|France (CAC 40)
|6,696.96
|-0.67%
Asian markets
Shares in Asia were down on Tuesday morning after rising on Monday.
-
China briefly paused trading on Tuesday to commemorate former President Jiang Zemin, who died last week.
-
China is expected to ease its “Zero Covid” strategy following protests and despite high case numbers.
-
Hon Hai Precision Industry, an Apple supplier, was down after reporting that its revenue fell by 11% in November and 29% since the start of October.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|S&P Asia 50
|4,518.19
|2.13%
|Japan (Nikkei 225)
|27,857.08
|0.13%
|South Korea (KOSPI)
|2,407.17
|-0.50%
|China (Hang Seng)
|19,485.15
|-0.17%
|India (SENSEX)
|62,834.60
|-0.05%
Commodities
Oil prices were down on Monday amid concerns about how future rate hikes could impact the U.S. economy.
-
Brent crude lost 3%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell 3.3%.
-
Economic and manufacturing activity in China remains suppressed due to COVID-19 regulations and high case numbers, which has caused a decline in demand for oil.
-
OPEC+ confirmed that it plans to cut output by 2 million barrels a day through the end of 2023.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Oil (NYSEARCA: OIL)
|29.38
|-3.13%
|Gold (NYSEARCA: GLD)
|164.39
|-1.72%
|Silver (NYSEARCA: SLV)
|20.44
|-3.99%
|Corn (NYSEARCA: CORN)
|25.65
|-0.77%
|Lumber (NASDAQ: WOOD)
|75.55
|-1.33%
Currency exchange rates
The U.S. Dollar rose on Monday, following reports that the U.S. services industry saw increased activity in November.
-
The non-manufacturing PMI reached 56.5 in November, up from 54.4 in October.
-
The U.S. Dollar was down 1.4% last week and 5% in November — its worst month since 2010.
-
The dollar was up against all major currencies on Monday, including the Yuan, Yen, Euro, and Pound.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|UK(GBP)
|£0.82
|0.68%
|Europe (EURO)
|€0.95
|0.24%
|Canada (Canadian Dollar)
|$1.36
|0.58%
|Japan (Yen)
|¥136.55
|1.67%
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin and Ether were down slightly during Monday trading hours with declining trading volume.
-
Ethereum has turned inflationary again after activity on the network fell.
-
CRO gained more than 10% after Crypto.com announced that it was launching a series of NFTs with Coca-Cola for the World Cup.
-
Nexo said it plans to stop offering products and services in the U.S.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Bitcoin
|$17,025.90
|0.71%
|Ethereum
|$1,264.23
|-1.34%
|Litecoin
|80.98
|4.79%
|Bitcoin Cash
|$111.11
|1.22%
