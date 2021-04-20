The Biden administration appears to be moving forward with plans to cap the amount of nicotine tobacco manufacturing companies would be allowed to include in their products to a non-addictive level, in addition to introducing a potential ban of menthol cigarettes in the US. News of this has shaken markets, particularly tobacco giants such as British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands whose shares dropped by over 6%. Despite the fact that rumors of this regulation have been around for years, and while some may downplay the effectiveness of the ban, it is clear that more governments are moving in this direction and that it is becoming a real possibility in the short term.
What we have seen so far is investors react to the uncertainty of the potential vape ban in the US, which has been a growing sector. Nevertheless, any regulatory change could take years to fully implement and this could buy tobacco firms much-needed time to adapt to the change or lobby the US government to change track. As such, in the short term, we are seeing mostly asset protection by investors.
FTSE 100 pulls back despite upbeat employment figures
UK employment figures released this morning showed a better than expected reading for both the employment change (10.1K vs 24.5K) and as the unemployment rate showed slight signs of recovery (4.9% vs 5.0%) in the first part of 2021. Despite the extended lockdown imposed by the government which has severely affected economic activity, employment figures managed to recover slightly as the government continues to execute its reopening plan. Despite these positive figures, the London FTSE100 is down over 1,65% briefly dropping below the 6900 handles and echoing the performance of other European indices which are all pulling back from their recent highs.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 amid upbeat UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.40, off its highs as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD remains pressured below $1770 amid higher Treasury yields
Rising Treasury yields outweigh the DXY’s sell-off, weighing on Gold. XAU/USD remains poised to test the 100-HMA support. Recapturing the 50-HMA Is critical to negating the downside bias.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.