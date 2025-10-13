TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

  • Sino-American trade tensions are set to continue rocking markets.
  • Pressure to resolve the US government shutdown is set to come to the fore later in the week.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell will provide a fresh assessment of the US economy.
Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out
Yohay ElamYohay ElamFXStreet

Whipsaw – trade headlines have triggered wild price action early in the week, and this is only the beginning. A US bank holiday on Monday and the lack of economic data are unlikely to stop the action.

1) Rare earths dominate tensions between the world's largest economies

Quick climbdown? Late on Friday, US President Donald Trump shocked financial markets by threatening 100% tariffs on Chinese imports to begin on November 1. The Commander-in-Chief fumed at Beijing's recent curbs on rare earth exports. The mood further deteriorated when China issued defiant comments, accusing the US of violating recent agreements.

The tune drastically changed over the weekend, when both Trump and Vice President JD Vance signaled their intent to reach a deal with China. The White House is interested in a summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump.

What's next? I expect further de-escalation in the next few days, as Trump is sensitive to market moves. However, disagreements between the world's two largest economies are related to real issues that require a resolution.

Positive comments are set to boost Stocks, Gold and also Cryptocurrencies, while adverse developments are likely to support the US Dollar (USD), which has regained its safe-haven status.

2) Congress is under pressure to resolve the government shutdown

No pay – the first US federal workers have gone without a salary, piling pressure on Democrats and Republicans to resolve the government shutdown, now entering its third week.

Monday is a bank holiday in the US, which means politicians are away, but negotiations are set to intensify immediately afterwards. A resolution would boost Stocks, while the ongoing closure supports Gold and the US Dollar.

A deal to reopen the government would also allow agencies to publish economic data.

3) Powell may provide insights about the ongoing shutdown

Tuesday, 16:20 GMT. Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve (Fed), will speak in Philadelphia, and markets are set to listen to any fresh assessment of the economy. Investors expect the Fed to announce another interest rate cut later in October, but it may struggle to make informed decisions without government data.

Powell speaks just before the central bank enters its self-imposed "blackout" period, making the event more important.

Optimism about the US economy would boost Stocks, while pessimism would support the safe-haven Greenback and Gold.

Additional notes

Even if the government shutdown ends, economic releases originally scheduled for this week are unlikely to happen immediately.

The encouraging pictures from the Middle East have captured the world's attention, but are unlikely to move markets. The deal was announced last week and had little impact. 

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Yohay Elam

Yohay Elam

FXStreet

Yohay is in Forex since 2008 when he founded Forex Crunch, a blog crafted in his free time that turned into a fully-fledged currency website later sold to Finixio.

More from Yohay Elam
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hovers above 1.1600 amid French political crisis, US-China tariff war

EUR/USD hovers above 1.1600 amid French political crisis, US-China tariff war

EUR/USD oscillates in a tight range above 1.1600 in the European session on Monday. Markets remain wary amid the United States-China trade war re-escalation, which keeps the US Dollar on the defensive. Meanwhile, political turmoil in France caps any upside for the shared currency in the near term. 

GBP/USD keeps range near 1.3350 amid risk-on mood

GBP/USD keeps range near 1.3350 amid risk-on mood

GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.3350 in the European trading hours on Monday, with the downside limited by a broadly subdued USD demand and a recovery in risk appetite. The divergent Fed-BoE policy expectations also remain supportive of the pair. 

Gold extends record-setting rally amid US-China trade tensions, dovish Fed bets

Gold extends record-setting rally amid US-China trade tensions, dovish Fed bets

Gold continues scaling new record highs through the Asian session, and climbs to the $4,078 region in the last hour amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Investors remain worried about economic uncertainties on the back of a prolonged US government shutdown and rising geopolitical tensions.

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Whipsaw – trade headlines have triggered wild price action early in the week, and this is only the beginning. A US bank holiday on Monday and the lack of economic data are unlikely to stop the action. Even if the government shutdown ends, economic releases originally scheduled for this week are unlikely to happen immediately.

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

On Friday, Trump threatened China with 100% tariffs on top of the existing rates as a retaliation against China’s new export control measures on rare earth minerals. However, comments received over the weekend appear to downplay the risk of trade war escalation.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe stabilize as selling pressure wanes 

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe stabilize as selling pressure wanes 

Meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) mark a positive start to the week, following a rebound on Sunday. Recovering from Friday’s market crash, which saw liquidation of over $19 billion in a day, the retail demand is gradually resurfacing, per derivatives data. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers