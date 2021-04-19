Look at the week ahead with Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung.
EUR/USD: Teases double-top bearish formation below 1.2000
EUR/USD lower ground near 1.1975, down 0.07% intraday, following a sluggish start to the week’s trading during Monday’s Asian session. The sellers battle 50-HMA while teasing the double-top bearish chart formation on the hourly play.
GBP/USD: 200-SMA, previous resistance line test pullback above 1.3800
GBP/USD consolidates recent gains around 1.3825 amid Monday’s Asian session. The cable sellers jostle with an ascending support line, previous resistance, from April 08 and 200-SMA while staying below a one-month-long resistance line.
Bitcoin price crashes 14% sending cryptocurrency market into tailspin
Bitcoin price shows massive sell-off as it slid from $60,900 to $51,541. This crash comes after rumors of the US treasury charging several financial institutions for money laundering using cryptocurrency emerge.
Three stocks to watch this week
At the end of last week, we saw UK stocks rise above 7,000, a momentous day for the market and the first time that the FTSE 100 has risen above this level since February 2020. We expect further gains for the FTSE 100.