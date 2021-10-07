Things you should know about trading oil

What affects oil price?
Oil is one of the most important assets, which presents the whole economic situation in the world. Just like the prices of most assets, oil price depends on the demand-to-supply ratio. During periods of economic growth, countries increase demand which leads to price gains. On the contrary, when the economy enters a regression phase demand drops and price follows it.
How to trade crude oil online?
There are two ways of trading crude oil online. You can trade contracts for difference (CFDs) or futures. While CFDs display the price in real-time, futures predict a future price change. Futures are the most volatile and risky instruments as they can be manipulated by traders with high capital. During March 2020 collapse Brent futures have been trading under the $0 level, while CDFs only reached $17. That is why we believe that trading contracts for difference are less risky.
You can trade oil and energies contracts for difference with FBS. Learn the contract's specifications and pick the best option for your trading strategy!
When is the best time to trade oil?
Oil price is influenced by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, that is why the meetings and statements of this organization make a huge impact on an oil price movement. Their statements raise oil price volatility, but moreover, they define the future trend. That is why the best option for trading oil is to wait until one of this OPEC’s meetings or statements and follow the trend.
Another highly important data, which usually influences the price, is the US crude oil inventories data as the United States is the largest exporter of crude oil. Bigger reserves mean that the oil consumption stays under pressure, which is the first sign of upcoming economic stagnation. On the other hand, lower-than-expected reserves data points traders to the fact that the consumption grew in the past and the necessary replenishment is needed. In this case, additional purchases will stimulate oil price increase.
Crude oil trading strategy today
OPEC+ said it had “reconfirmed the production adjustment plan”, which referred to its previously agreed decision to add 400,000 barrels per day to the market for November. The recovery in global oil demand from the coronavirus pandemic has been quicker than many expected, while global supply has been disrupted by hurricane outages and low investment. As long as these two factors remain unchanged oil will gain constantly.
Brent 4H chart
Brent's price is moving in the rising channel. The bearish divergence occurred on the RSI chart, that is why expect a tiny correction to the $79.8 support level. After that, the price might reverse and head towards $86.3, where the 2018 high locates. To break this level buyers need to get some strong news, which will act as a buy signal. Without them, the price will get rejected from the $86.3 level and solid correction will happen.
This post is written and submitted by FBS Markets for informational purposes only. In no way shall it be interpreted or construed to create any warranties of any kind, including an offer to buy or sell any currencies or other instruments. The views and ideas shared in this post are deemed reliable and based on the most up-to-date and trustworthy sources. However, the company does not take any responsibility for accuracy and completeness of the information, and the views expressed in the post may be subject to change without prior notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD prints falling wedge near multi-day low as MACD teases bulls
EUR/USD picks up bids around 1.1555 during the early Asian session on Friday as bears take a breather. The major currency dropped to the lowest since July 2020 on Wednesday but refrained from any strong moves afterward.
GBP/USD: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement challenges bulls above 1.3600
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3615-20 during Friday’s Asian session, following the heaviest daily run-up in three. The cable pair cheers sustained break of the 10-DMA and previous resistance line from September 14. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of July-September fall guards immediate upside.
Gold seesawing around $1,755, awaiting the Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold is seesawing around $1,750-$1,760 as the Asian session kicks in. The lack of a catalyst has kept the yellow metal at familiar levels. It seems that investors are awaiting the NFP, which could confirm a bond taper announcement by the Fed November meeting.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Bitcoin has been on a tear this week, hand-in-hand with Shiba Inu. With a 14% rally, price action in BTC still has some room left to go higher. The next price target to the upside for bulls is the high from late May near $60,000.
NFP Preview: What to expect for USD?
Non-farm payrolls are scheduled for release on Friday and investors are looking forward to a strong report. Job growth is expected to top 500K with the unemployment rate falling to at least 5.1 percent. The US dollar held steady ahead of the report.