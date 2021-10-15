The SEC is likely to allow the first US Bitcoin futures ETF to begin trading next week [Video]

- Bitcoin rallies overnight as regulators near ETF approval (00:00).
- Overview of markets sentiment at the EU open (00:00).
- Why are stocks rallying at the moment? (4:15).
- AmplifyME Market Maker podcast (6:54).
- US FDA back Moderna COVID booster shots for elderly (7:17).
- WTI crude futures back in sight of weekly highs (8:18).
- Update on China and Evergrande (9:59).
- The latest headlines on Brexit (10:54).
- What to expect from US Retail Sales today (13:28).
EUR/USD advances above 1.1600 amid improving risk sentiment, US Retail Sales eyed
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1600, extending its bounce amid improving market sentiment. Risk-on mood caps the US dollar’s rebound but positive yields could weigh on the spot. Upbeat US earnings reports cheer markets ahead of the critical Retail Sales report.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3700 amid steady USD, Brexit jitters
The GBP/USD pair consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours. The pair retreated after touching 1.3700 since September 28 in Thursday's US session. Investors digested higher inflation data and a drop in the US Initial Jobless Claims.
XAU/USD needs acceptance above key $1798 level for further upside
Gold price is reversing from monthly highs just ahead of the $1800 mark, as the US dollar rebounds in tandem with Treasury yields amid the upbeat market mood.
Bitcoin crosses $60,000 as BTC bulls target $78,000 next
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how BTC might post further gains.
US Sept Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
Retail Sales in the US is expected to decline modestly following August's rebound. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation. USD/JPY has a strong negative correlation with sales data surprises four hours after the release.