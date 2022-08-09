Nvidia shares dived 6.30% yesterday on news that the company missed its revenue projection by $1.4 billion due to slower demand for PCs and gaming. Nvidia pulled other US chipmakers into the negative along with it, and brought the question of whether the chip rally, which was triggered by a $52 billion government help is over.

The dollar index gave back gains following the blowout NFP figures printed on Friday. Investors are confident that inflation in the US may have peaked last month, as the New York Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations showed steep drops in inflation expectations in July.

In the FX, the EURUSD is steady around the 1.02 level, waiting for the dollar to soften on ‘good news’ to make a further attempt toward the 1.0350 mark, where stands the 50-DMA. Given that the European Central Bank (ECB) played its biggest cards at last meeting, there is not much upside potential from the ECB standpoint. On the dollar-yen front, traders now call the end of a particularly winning long USDJPY trade this year.