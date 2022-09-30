Inflation has been the dominant economic theme for months, but, under the influence of aggressive monetary tightening, one can expect this won’t last. At the same time, recession concerns are mounting. Central bankers acknowledge that their action may cause a technical recession, a huge majority of US CEO’s expect a recession and consensus forecasts show an increased recession risk in the US and even more so in the euro area. The recession narrative should lead to a wait-and-see attitude, of putting spending and hiring decisions on hold and creates a mutually reinforcing negative interaction between hard data and sentiment. A key condition for this to end is growing belief that central banks will have done their job and can afford to stop tightening. Whether reaching that point will really boost confidence will however depend on how the economy and the labour market have reacted to the rate increases.
In the public debate about the economic situation, inflation has been the dominant theme for months, but one can expect this won’t last. Surveys show easing pressures in global supply chains and input prices, several commodity prices have declined recently and, although wage growth remains robust in the US and should accelerate further in the euro area, aggressive monetary tightening should be a key driver of gradual disinflation. In parallel, recession concerns have been increasing and, eventually, they will overtake inflation as the key topic of economic discussions. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has acknowledged that bringing inflation under control will cause some pain. According to a recent Conference Board survey, 81% of US CEOs are preparing for a recession over the next 12 to 18 months. They expect it to be brief, shallow and with limited global spillovers. 12% are gloomier and expect a deep recession with material global spillovers, whereas only 7% do not anticipate a recession. Growth forecasts have been revised downwards, although the Survey of Professional Forecasters conducted by the Federal Reserve of Philadelphia still expects positive quarterly growth in the US over the entire forecast horizon, which runs until Q3 2023. However, the assessment of the recession likelihood has increased significantly for the short run and is at a record high for the medium run (four or five quarters ahead, which corresponds to Q2 and Q3 2023) (chart 1). In the euro area, the Bloomberg consensus expects negative growth in the final quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year (chart 2). ECB chief economist Philip Lane, referring to the rate hikes, has recently stated that “we’re not going to pretend this is pain free”, adding that a technical recession cannot be ruled out.
The reasons behind the downward shift in the growth outlook are well-known. Inflation is eroding households’ purchasing power and corporate profit margins. In Europe, more and more firms are temporarily stopping production in reaction to high gas and electricity prices. Central bank rate hikes, as well as the anticipation of further rate increases, have raised the cost of borrowing, which is weighing on demand, especially in the housing sector in the US. Although the order books in the manufacturing sector are still well-filled, the trend of incoming orders is down, even more so with respect to new export orders. Subdued growth in China is playing an important role in this respect. Finally, the war in Ukraine has been an important factor, to a large degree through its impact on commodity prices.
The recession narrative makes people doubt and worry. Not only will they scale back their base case scenario of income, sales, profits, but their conviction level about the forecasts will also decline. Firms will increasingly adopt a wait-and-see attitude until a clearer picture emerges. Investment plans will be put on hold. Hiring intentions will be scaled back -this is already visible in EU survey data-, which eventually should give rise to increasing unemployment expectations of households. This in turn should weigh on consumer spending. At some point, this mutually reinforcing negative interaction between hard data -activity, demand, etc.- and soft data -confidence-, should stop.
A key condition is growing belief that central banks will have done their job and can afford to stop tightening. It implies that rate hikes, despite their aggressiveness, have a silver lining: the cyclical peak in the policy rate will come sooner than under a gradualist approach. Whether reaching that point will really boost confidence will however depend on how the economy and the labour market have reacted to the rate increases.
BNP Paribas is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of its designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. The information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. This report does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document or an offer or solicitation to buy any securities or other investment. Information and opinions contained in the report are published for the assistance of recipients, but are not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgement by any recipient, they are subject to change without notice and not intended to provide the sole basis of any evaluation of the instruments discussed herein. Any reference to past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. No BNP Paribas Group Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of material contained in this report. All estimates and opinions included in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of this report. BNP Paribas and their affiliates ("collectively "BNP Paribas") may make a market in, or may, as principal or agent, buy or sell securities of the issuers mentioned in this report or derivatives thereon. BNP Paribas may have a financial interest in the issuers mentioned in this report, including a long or short position in their securities, and or options, futures or other derivative instruments based thereon. BNP Paribas, including its officers and employees may serve or have served as an officer, director or in an advisory capacity for any issuer mentioned in this report. BNP Paribas may, from time to time, solicit, perform or have performed investment banking, underwriting or other services (including acting as adviser, manager, underwriter or lender) within the last 12 months for any issuer referred to in this report. BNP Paribas, may to the extent permitted by law, have acted upon or used the information contained herein, or the research or analysis on which it was based, before its publication. BNP Paribas may receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next three months from an issuer mentioned in this report. Any issuer mentioned in this report may have been provided with sections of this report prior to its publication in order to verify its factual accuracy. This report was produced by a BNP Paribas Group Company. This report is for the use of intended recipients and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part) or delivered or transmitted to any other person without the prior written consent of BNP Paribas. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Analyst Certification Each analyst responsible for the preparation of this report certifies that (i) all views expressed in this report accurately reflect the analyst's personal views about any and all of the issuers and securities named in this report, and (ii) no part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. United States: This report is being distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp., or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas that is not registered as a US broker-dealer, to US major institutional investors only. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-US affiliate only when distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp. United Kingdom: This report has been approved for publication in the United Kingdom by BNP Paribas London Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas London Branch is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ("FSA") for the conduct of its designated investment business in the United Kingdom and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This report is prepared for professional investors and is not intended for Private Customers in the United Kingdom as defined in FSA rules and should not be passed on to any such persons. Japan: This report is being distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas not registered as a financial instruments firm in Japan, to certain financial institutions permitted by regulation. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a financial instruments firm registered according to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan and a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-Japan affiliate only when distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch. Hong Kong: This report is being distributed in Hong Kong by BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch is regulated as a Licensed Bank by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and is deemed as a Registered Institution by the Securities and Futures Commission for the conduct of Advising on Securities [Regulated Activity Type 4] under the Securities and Futures Ordinance Transitional Arrangements. Singapore: This report is being distributed in Singapore by BNP Paribas Singapore Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Singapore is a licensed bank regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is exempted from holding the required licenses to conduct regulated activities and provide financial advisory services under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisors Act. © BNP Paribas (2011). All rights reserved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 0.9800 after US inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 0.9800 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual PCE inflation declined to 6.2% in August but the stronger-than-expected core reading didn't allow the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD rebounds from daily lows, reclaims 1.1100
GBP/USD fell to a fresh daily low below 1.1030 but managed to reverse its direction and climbed above 1.1100 during the American trading hours on Friday. The pair remains on track to snap a two-week losing streak despite having suffered heavy losses earlier in the week.
Gold extends daily rally beyond $1,670
Gold preserved its bullish momentum and rose above $1,670 after the mixed inflation data from the US on Friday. The benchmark 10-year yield is down more than 2% as markets look to wrap up the third quarter, fueling XAU/USD's daily rally.
Shiba Eternity download day the biggest bullish catalyst in SHIB history?
Shytoshi Kusama, the project lead for Shiba Inu, has dropped a teaser about Shiba Eternity games for the SHIB community. Proponents expect the launch of the collectible card game to be a bullish catalyst for Shiba Inu price.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Forecast: We are teetering on the brink
Equity markets remain at the precipice of a technical collapse, which we examine in the weekly long-term chart below. The overall picture remains one of nervousness ahead of the upcoming Q3 earnings season.