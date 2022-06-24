Recap 6/23 – Thursday, the S&P opened with a 23 handle gap up and then traded another 4 handles higher into a 9:31 AM high. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 24 handles lower into a 10:53 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 33 handles into an 11:53 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 52 handles into a 1:04 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 59 handles into a 3:51 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined about 4 - 8 handles into the close.

6/23 – The major indices had an up and down see-saw day but finished strong per the following closes: DJIA + 194.23; S&P 500 + 35.84; and the Nasdaq Composite + 179.11.

Looking Ahead – The next change in trend point is Monday, 6/27 AC, with Neptune in Pisces turning Retrograde. This will be followed the next night. 6/28 AC, with a New Moon. The Now Index is now in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

5. C. 6/27 AC – Neptune in Pisces turns Retrograde. MAJOR change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.

D. 6/28 AC – New Moon in Cancer Apogee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Silver.

E. 7/01 AC – Jupiter 120 US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market math

6/29 = 861 Music days > 2/19/2020 MAJOR HIGH.

*DJIA – 6/27.

Fibonacci – 6/27.

Astro – 6/28, 6/29, 7/1 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3760 Resistance – 3805, 3850.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 3760 Resistance – 3805, 3850.

Please see below the June Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.