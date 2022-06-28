Recap 6/27 – Monday, the S&P opened with a 9 handle gap up and then traded another 8 handles higher into a 9:30 AM opening minute high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined sharply 37 handles into a 9:49 AM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 35 handles higher into an 11:46 AM high. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 36 handles lower into a 3:06 PM low. From that low, the S&P traded in a 16 handle whipsaw pattern into the close.
6/27 – The major indices had a whippy choppy day to finish with the following closes: DJIA - 62.42; S&P 500 - 11.63; and the Nasdaq Composite - 83.069.
Looking Ahead – The next change in trend point is now, Monday, 6/27 AC, with Neptune in Pisces turning Retrograde. However, in regard to the Stock Market, Monday’s price action was very deficient for a good set up. We need to see some extreme. The market whipsawing back and forth for most of the day is not a good setup. The Crude Oil market looks more promising as It moved up more than $2. We should see a high in Oil in the next 1 – 2 trading days. I am allowing an extra day due to 6/28 AC New Moon.
There is still a chance the S&P will have a good trend on Tuesday and offer a good set up into the 6/28 AC New Moon. Stay Tuned!
The Now Index is now in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
5. C. 6/27 AC –Neptune in Pisces turns Retrograde. MAJOR change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.
D. 6/28 AC – New Moon in Cancer Apogee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Silver.
E. 7/01 AC – Jupiter 120 US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market math
6/29 = 861 Music days > 2/19/2020 MAJOR HIGH.
*DJIA – 6/27.
Fibonacci – 6/27.
Astro – 6/28, 6/29, 7/1 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3840 Resistance – 3970, 4061.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3840 Resistance – 3970, 4061.
Please see below the June Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
