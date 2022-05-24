Recap 5/23 – Monday, the S&P gapped open up 18 handles and then rallied another 29 handles into a 9:53 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 39 handles into a 10:03 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 72 handles into a 12:08 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 35 handles into a 1:21 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 36 handles into a 2:46 PM high of the day. From that high the S&P declined 26 handles into a 3:49 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 18 handles into the close.
5/23 – The major indices, had a strong open and then steadily trended higher all day to finish with the following closes: DJIA + 618.34 (Fibonacci); S&P 500 + 72.39; and the Nasdaq Composite + 180.66.
Looking ahead – We were looking for a Monday high. We didn’t see any positive results for this until after Monday’s close. At this writing, the S&P E-Mini futures are down more than 50 handles. The next change in trend point is 5/24 AC when Geo Mars changes signs by entering Aries. Please see details below.
The Now Index has now returned to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
3. A. 5/23 AM – Jupiter 90 US Venus. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 5/24 AC – Geo Mars enters Aries. Important change in trend Corn, Gold, OJ, Silver, Sugar, Wheat.
C. 5/27 AC – Mercury Aphelion. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
D. 5/27 AC – Jupiter 45 US Moon. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
E. 5/27 AC – Jupiter Parallel Latitude Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index, Oats, Oil.
F. 5/27 AC – Helio Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton.
D. 5/27 AC – New Moon in Gemini. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals.
Stock market key dates
5/28 (Sat.) = 8,100 (90^2) days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR TOP
Fibonacci – 5/28.
Astro – 5/23, *5/27*.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3820, 3790 Resistance –3980.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3820, 3790 Resistance – 3980.
Please see below the May Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
