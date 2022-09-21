Recap 9/20 - The S&P opened with a 25 handle gap down and then traded another 31 handles lower into a 10:37 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 30 handles into a 12:07 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 46 handles into a 1:59 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 39 handles into a 3:44 PM high From that high, the S&P declined 11 handles into the close.

9/20 – The major indices had a large down day to finish per the following closes: DJIA - 313.45; S&P 500 - 43.96; and the Nasdaq Comp. - 109.97.

Review & Looking ahead – Our next change in trend point is a moderate 9/20 AC point. The Astro picture is relatively quiet this week. Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. F. 9/20 AC – Jupiter 45 Saturn. Moderate change in trend Coffee, Copper, Oats.

G. 9/23 AC – New Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Sugar, Wheat.

Market Math

9/30 = 5,468 (Music) days > 10/11/2007 MAJOR HIGH.

Fibonacci – 9/23, 9/27.

*DJIA – 9/22, 9/27.

*NYSE – 9/26 Astro – 9/26, 9/27, *9/30 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3800, 3830 Resistance – 3900, 3960.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 3800, 3830 Resistance – 3900, 3960.

Please see below the September Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.