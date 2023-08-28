The GBPUSD pair, often referred to as the "cable" in trading parlance, has been an emblem of currency trading for decades. This evergreen trading pair has recently flashed some intriguing signals, which could pave the way for a fresh narrative in its trading direction.
Over the last week, this pair has sketched out a classic head and shoulders formation, outlined conspicuously in blue. For those less versed in technical jargon, the head and shoulders pattern is a reliable indicator that a currency pair, or any tradable asset for that matter, may be about to take a bearish turn, effectively terminating its prior uptrend.
Lending further weight to this bearish prognosis is the recent breach below the neckline of the pattern. This neckline, depicted in an unmissable shade of orange, serves as a critical juncture in this formation. A successful close below it, which the cable managed to accomplish last week, often translates to a strong sell signal.
However, the bearish omens don't stop there. In tandem with the aforementioned developments, GBPUSD also slipped below two uptrend lines, colored in red and black. This dual breach accentuates the prevailing bearish sentiment and suggests that the bulls might be retreating for the time being.
But as with all market dynamics, there's always a flip side. While the current technical setup does advocate a bearish posture with a stay below the orange zone solidifying the sell signal, markets are known for their unpredictability. There remains the possibility of what technicians term a "false breakout." Should the price of the pair rally and position itself back above the orange territory, it would negate the bearish outlook and instead send a clarion call to the bulls. Such a move would indicate that the initial descent was a mere feint, and the actual trajectory might be northwards.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.0800 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD is trading near 1.0800, fading the rebound in the European trading on Monday. The US Dollar stalls its correction and resumes the upside, despite a better market mood, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2600 amid fresh USD buying, UK holiday
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.2600 in the European session on Monday. The pair is undermined by resurgent US Dollar demand, as investors shake off China's policy support measures-driven upbeat risk tone. Light trading is likely to extend due to the UK Summer Bank holiday.
Gold price consolidates as focus shifts to US labor market data
Gold price turned lackluster after defending the critical support of $1,900.00 on Monday. The precious metal consolidates as investors prepare for crucial economic indicators such as NFP and ISM Manufacturing PMI for August, which will be released later this week.
Shibarium goes live with smooth withdrawals of BONE, SHIB, LEASH, WETH tokens confirmed by Shytoshi Kusama
Shiba Inu ecosystem’s Layer 2 chain, Shibarium, is live after a botched mainnet launch on August 16. While users lost access to their Ethereum and BONE tokens when they were “paused” on the Shibarium bridge, Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB developers worked to reinstate withdrawals.
Focus turns to key data releases this week
Focus this week will turn to US non-farm payrolls, ISM manufacturing, Chinese PMI and Euro Flash inflation for August. We have a slow start to an otherwise interesting week where markets will likely digest the signals from the Jackson Hole speeches on Friday.