Judging by the recent data, the acronym PEPP that was introduced last year when the ECB launched its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, could also be seen as a reference to the pandemic’s exceptional price pressures. The upcoming governing council meeting and the new staff projections are eagerly awaited. Whether PEPP will be prolonged beyond March 2022 ultimately depends on the inflation data. It seems likely that the ECB will postpone its decision until after the summer in order to have a better view of the inflation outlook.
Judging by the recent economic data, the acronym PEPP that was introduced last year by the ECB when it launched its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, could also be seen as a reference to the pandemic’s exceptional price pressures. Inflationary tensions have been rising as reflected in survey data on input prices and selling price expectations (chart 1). They are exceptional in terms of intensity – at least in manufacturing where they are at record highs- but also by their a-typical nature, due to the lifting of restrictions weighing on supply and demand.
The ECB is caught in the middle between the official meaning of PEPP and the alternative reading. The end date of March 2022 that has been set for the emergency asset purchases is slowly getting closer, forcing the ECB to provide guidance on its intentions, whereas rising price pressures create a perception that an extension is becoming less likely.
Prolonging the PEPP would send a signal that the ECB is convinced that the transmission of higher price expectations in the inflation numbers will be temporary and limited. Against this background, the upcoming governing council meeting and the new staff projections that will be published on the occasion, are eagerly awaited. On the latter, one would expect an increase in the inflation forecast for this year, much like the consensus forecast which has also been moving higher in recent months (chart 2). In March, the Bloomberg consensus expectation for average inflation this year was 1.5%. This moved to 1.6% in April and 1.7% in May. Importantly, the forecast for next year hardly moved (1.2% in March, 1.3% in April and May).
This is not very different from the recent forecasts of international institutions. According to its latest forecasts, the OECD expects inflation to reach 1.8% this year and 1.3% next year, which is in line with the European Commission’s forecast of respectively 1.7% and 1.3%. Judging by next year’s forecasts, which are far below the ECB’s objective, maintaining a highly accommodative monetary policy stance seems warranted, so the question is more about the mix of tools to be used rather than whether the overall orientation should change. The key debate is on what happens to the PEPP. Introduced to address the economic consequences of the Covid-19 shock, its flexibility has been used earlier this year to fight the tightening of financial conditions. The accelerated pace of purchases which was announced following the March governing council meeting has been successful, judging by the easing of financial conditions (chart 3). In the meantime, survey data show that confidence of the main economic sectors – industry, services, construction, trade – and amongst households has improved, sometimes significantly so. This would justify having a debate at the next meeting about extending the PEPP beyond March 2022 or replacing it with an increase in the traditional asset purchase programme. Such a substitution would be necessary to avoid a cliff-edge impact on bond markets and has been hinted at in the ECB’s introductory statement.
Whether this discussion will already take place is not a foregone conclusion. The governing council might prefer to have more data and have the discussion and decision after the summer. In a recent interview, Isabel Schnabel, a member of the executive board of the ECB, explains that the decision on PEPP will depend on the joint assessment of financing conditions and the inflation projection. The latter is the “ultimate yardstick” considering that “PEPP aims to offset the negative impact of the pandemic on the inflation outlook.” She considers that “we are not seeing this yet”. Investors will be keen to understand how this impact will be determined. A simple counterfactual analysis which consists of comparing the December 2019 Eurosystem projection for inflation in 2022 (1.6%) with the March 2021 projection for inflation in 2022 (1.2%) shows there is still a considerable gap. It is unlikely that this would narrow significantly in the new projection so for a decision on PEPP we will probably have to wait until after the summer.
BNP Paribas is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of its designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. The information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. This report does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document or an offer or solicitation to buy any securities or other investment. Information and opinions contained in the report are published for the assistance of recipients, but are not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgement by any recipient, they are subject to change without notice and not intended to provide the sole basis of any evaluation of the instruments discussed herein. Any reference to past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. No BNP Paribas Group Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of material contained in this report. All estimates and opinions included in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of this report. BNP Paribas and their affiliates ("collectively "BNP Paribas") may make a market in, or may, as principal or agent, buy or sell securities of the issuers mentioned in this report or derivatives thereon. BNP Paribas may have a financial interest in the issuers mentioned in this report, including a long or short position in their securities, and or options, futures or other derivative instruments based thereon. BNP Paribas, including its officers and employees may serve or have served as an officer, director or in an advisory capacity for any issuer mentioned in this report. BNP Paribas may, from time to time, solicit, perform or have performed investment banking, underwriting or other services (including acting as adviser, manager, underwriter or lender) within the last 12 months for any issuer referred to in this report. BNP Paribas, may to the extent permitted by law, have acted upon or used the information contained herein, or the research or analysis on which it was based, before its publication. BNP Paribas may receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next three months from an issuer mentioned in this report. Any issuer mentioned in this report may have been provided with sections of this report prior to its publication in order to verify its factual accuracy. This report was produced by a BNP Paribas Group Company. This report is for the use of intended recipients and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part) or delivered or transmitted to any other person without the prior written consent of BNP Paribas. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Analyst Certification Each analyst responsible for the preparation of this report certifies that (i) all views expressed in this report accurately reflect the analyst's personal views about any and all of the issuers and securities named in this report, and (ii) no part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. United States: This report is being distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp., or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas that is not registered as a US broker-dealer, to US major institutional investors only. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-US affiliate only when distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp. United Kingdom: This report has been approved for publication in the United Kingdom by BNP Paribas London Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas London Branch is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ("FSA") for the conduct of its designated investment business in the United Kingdom and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This report is prepared for professional investors and is not intended for Private Customers in the United Kingdom as defined in FSA rules and should not be passed on to any such persons. Japan: This report is being distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas not registered as a financial instruments firm in Japan, to certain financial institutions permitted by regulation. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a financial instruments firm registered according to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan and a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-Japan affiliate only when distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch. Hong Kong: This report is being distributed in Hong Kong by BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch is regulated as a Licensed Bank by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and is deemed as a Registered Institution by the Securities and Futures Commission for the conduct of Advising on Securities [Regulated Activity Type 4] under the Securities and Futures Ordinance Transitional Arrangements. Singapore: This report is being distributed in Singapore by BNP Paribas Singapore Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Singapore is a licensed bank regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is exempted from holding the required licenses to conduct regulated activities and provide financial advisory services under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisors Act. © BNP Paribas (2011). All rights reserved.
