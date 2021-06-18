US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 91.900.

Energies: Jul '21 Crude is Down at 70.49.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 year bond is Up 13 ticks and trading at 160.04.

Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 1 tick Lower and trading at 4212.00.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1792.80. Gold is 184 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Down- which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Hang Seng exchange. Currently, Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the Paris exchange.

Possible challenges to traders today

No Major economic news to speak of.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation. The Dow dropped 210 points, the S&P dropped a fractional 2 points but the Nasdaq gained on the day by 122. Pretty much a down day for the Dow. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well the day after the FOMC meeting came and went and apparently the markets weren't too pleased with the Fed's hawkish tone on Wednesday after the announcement. The issue is whether or not the spike we are seeing with inflation is permanent or temporary. Most believe that it is permanent. The major issue confronting this is labor shortages and wages. Unfortunately for the last 30 years the US hasn't really seen inflation rear it's ugly head and many believe that labor costs should be kept to it's barest minimum. The minimum wage established by Congress is a joke. $7.25 an hour can't even fill a tank of gas on a regular basis. It is not a living wage and my stance has always been if businesses want or need people to buy their goods and services then a living wage is a prerequisite. The more disposable income people have the more they'll be able to buy the very goods and services that business owners need. Unfortunately, because this has been going on for so long we are in a period of everyone playing catchup and only time will tell how it all works out.