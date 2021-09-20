Markets
Hesitancy was the dominant mood on global markets on Friday. Ever more topics are coming to the forefront, potentially derailing the buy-on-dips momentum that dominated trading in risky assets/equities during most of the (post-) pandemic era. Markets feel the point is nearing where monetary stimulus will be scaled, with Fed (and later ECB) tapering looming. Still, the recovery faces multiply hurdles, ranging from uncertainty on the ST development of the pandemic, over to the potential growth impact from soaring commodity and energy prices, to several potential political headwinds (China regulation, US debt ceiling) or other event risks (Evergrande). Both US and European equities finished with losses of up to 1.0%. At the same time, safe haven core bonds failed to profit. German yields extended their protracted rebound, rising 0.8 bp (2-y) to 2.2 bp (10 & 30 y). Comments/headlines on several ECB (Lane, Kazaks …) members assessing whether inflation might turn out higher than the September ECB forecasts served as a ‘sign of the times’ for European bond investors even as the comments remained ‘two ways’. The German 10-y yield tested the -0.27% resistance, reaching the highest level in more than two months. US yields rose up 2.4 bp, with the belly of the curve (10-y & 5-y underperforming). Real yields were the driver. Early in the session, EUR/USD was supported by the rise in EMU yields, but safe haven buying finally caused the dollar to win the intraday battle. EUR/USD closed at 1.1725. Aside from the euro, the likes of the yen (close USD/JPY 109.93) and the Swiss franc (close EUR/CHF 1.093) weren’t able to compete with the USD’s safe haven bid, probably due to the rise in real yields. The damage for sterling could have been bigger considering the combination of risk-off and poor UK august retail sales. EUR/GBP closed at 0.8537).
Several main Asian markets (Japan, mainland China, Korea) are closed for a regional holiday. However, indices in Hong Kong (-3.4%) and Australia (-1.9%) show that the risk-off still dominates, with the fate of Chinese property developer Evergrande and a continuation of the sharp decline in iron ore serving as catalysts for investor uncertainty. In thin markets, the dollar remains in pole position (DXY 93.3; EUR/USD 1.1720).
Today’s eco calendar only contains second tier data, leaving markets counting down to the multiple central bank meetings scheduled later this week including Hungary and Norway (Tuesday), the Fed and the BOJ (Wednesday) and the BoE, the Norges bank and the Swiss national Bank (Thursday). We assume no profound change to the risk-off correction ahead of the Fed meeting. This favours the dollar, with EUR/USD 1.17/1.1664 serving as key support. On the interest rate markets, it probably won’t be that easy for the US 10-y yield to firmly clear the 1.37% resistance. The uptrend in German/EMU swap rates looks more solid, but it is unsure whether this will help the euro.
News headlines
The ruling United Russia party, which backs President Putin, won a cracking victory in this weekend’s parliamentary election and prolongs its stay in power. The Central Election Commission put the party at nearly 48% of the vote with 64% of the ballots counted. The Communist party came in second at 21%. Despite the resounding victory, United Russia loses some ground compared with the 54% gathered back in 2016. The backlash might have even been bigger if it weren’t for the pre-ballot crackdown of opposition Kremlin critic Navalny. The Russian rouble doesn’t react to the news with EUR/RUB changing hands near 85.50.
UK Business Secretary Kwarteng warned that small energy providers are under pressure with large suppliers seeking a rescue plan to help them handle the cost of taking on the customers of smaller suppliers that may fail. Surging gas prices forced already seven unhedged energy suppliers into failure. Kwarteng will meet with industry heavyweights as well as regulator Ofgem in a third consecutive day of emergency talks. The UK government isn’t the only one to cushion the blow from surging gas prices. Italy will spend for example around €3.5bn to protect customers, France will hand out €0.58bn to poor households and Spain in planning an additional tax on power utilities while also capping consumers’ bills.
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.17 on Evergrande crisis
EUR/USD is extending its losses, falling toward 1.17. The safe-haven dollar is in demand as the crisis around China's Evergrande deepens and a global slowdown is feared. Tensions toward the Fed decision and also Germany's elections are taking their toll too.
GBP/USD tumbles under 1.37, succumbing to dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.37, suffering from robust dollar demand. The financial woes of China's Evergrande threaten a drop in global demand. Soaring energy prices are also weighing on sentiment. The Fed and the BOE are eyed later this week.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable while below $1761
Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt from six-week lows of $1742 amid a retreat in the US Treasury yields, as the risk-off mood remains at full steam.
Cardano introduces Layer 2 solution Hydra, as ADA price looks to rally 25%
Cardano price is grappling with a crucial support floor on the daily time frame as the big crypto experienced a minor crash. Investors can expect ADA to slice through this barrier before restarting its uptrend.
Canadian Federal Elections: Not a very crucial vote
Markets are taking a hands-off approach to Monday’s Canadian Federal election between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals and Erin O'Toole's Conservatives.