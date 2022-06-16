The dollar could be rolling over, that could give silver a boost!

2022 has not been kind to precious metals bulls. Despite the big run earlier in the year, we've seen one of the largest silver routs in history. Yet, the US dollar has been melting down since yesterday's Fed meeting, silver futures appear to have put in a base near trendline support levels, and the market is close to producing bullish moving average crossovers.

Despite these positive developments, silver can change direction on a dime in a merciless manner; thus, we like leaving quite a bit of room for error and/or keeping things small. Traders with high-risk tolerance could consider a bull call spread with a naked leg using the August 22.50/23.50 call spread and a naked 19.90 put. This creates a trade with little out-of-pocket expense and a profit potential of close to $4500. The risk is theoretically unlimited (like being long a futures contract) below $19.50. The market is currently near $22.00, so it gives the strategy about $2.50 in room for error at expiration. Because of the unlimited risk, it might be necessary to hedge downside risk by selling mini futures should the market move sharply lower.

Alternative Strategies

Aggressive strategies with naked legs aren't for everyone and aren't appropriate for smaller trading accounts. One way to play the upside with a more manageable risk is via the Smalls Metals futures contract, which is a blend of gold, silver, and platinum with a margin of less than $500 and a point value of a dollar a tick. Another idea would be to buy a mini silver futures contract. It is a 1,000-ounce contract with a margin of less than $1,300 and a profit or loss of $10 per penny. A third "option" is to simply buy an August 25.00 call for about 18 cents or $900.

BUY AUGUST SILVER BULL CALL SPREAD WITH A NAKED LEG

BUY 1 AUGUST SILVER 22.50 CALL

SELL 1 AUGUST SILVER 23.50 CALL

SELL 1 AUGUST SILVER 19.50 PUT

*Total Cost = About 10 cents or $500

These options expire on July 26, 40 days to expiration

Margin = $5793

Risk = Unlimited below $19.50

Maximum Profit = about $4400

Zaner360 symbols:

OSIQ22 C22.5, OSIQ22 C23.5, OSIQ22 P19.5

*There is a substantial risk of loss in trading futures and options. There are no guarantees in speculation; most people lose money trading commodities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

