The big story heading into Wednesday is the fallout in Chinese markets, which then spilled over into US markets.
EUR/USD tops 1.1840, retreats from resistance area
The EUR/USD pair shed some 20 pips from fresh weekly highs, holding on to modest daily gains. The dollar suffered as the US Federal Reserve’s decision looms.
GBP/USD bulls more confident amid UK’s covid situation
Pound trades in the 1.3890 price zone, advancing on the broad dollar’s weakness and decreasing new coronavirus cases in the UK. According to the latest data available, the UK recorded 23,511 new contagions in the last day.
XAU/USD bounded by $1,790 and $1,812 ahead of Fed
XAU/USD is fluctuating in a tight range on Tuesday. Gold continues to trade near the 100-day SMA. Focus shifts to macroeconomic data releases from US.
Three reasons why Cardano could rally 60%
Cardano price triggers a large symmetrical triangle pattern with yesterday’s close above the upper trend line. ADA/BTC is nearing a critical support level with the intra-day Relative Strength Indexes (RSI) flashing a bullish momentum divergence.
Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: The horns of a inflation dilemma
No change in rate policy or bond purchases expected. US economy appears to be slowing under labor, supply chain shortages. Treasury curve has flattened, inflation has jumped since the June 16 FOMC. Dollar has gained against most majors since mid-June.