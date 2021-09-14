Since we've been watching markets, prognosticators haven't stopped warning about the risks in China. Needless to say, none were remotely true, but the drumbeat of predictions of an imminent collapse or slowdown in the economy for various reasons became so frequent that they're routinely drowned out. Watch out for the US CPI due next.
It's a case of the 'the boy who cried wolf' and markets have become largely desensitized to China. Or at least global markets have.
The rout in Chinese markets has grown violent and persistent. Particularly worrisome are the $305 billion in Evergrande bonds. The securities of China's second-largest property developer are trading as if bankruptcy is imminent, potentially leaving millions of Chinese home buyers and many contractors with unpaid bills and unfinished projects. A protest from 100 disgruntled investors descended on the company Monday in Shenzhen.
Evergrande's problems coincide with crackdowns at Chinese tech and media companies as President Xi pushes to reform society. Officials have touched on a push for 'common prosperity' in a possible hint at wealth distribution or the formation of a stronger social safety net.
The shifts have come at the same time as China fights to restrain prices in commodity markets, including an announcement – without mentioning size of timing – of a release of strategic oil reserves.
All this has come at a period when Chinese economic data has consistently undershot negative growth. GDP growth has been the guiding star of Chinese policy for a generation but the shift to a consumer-led economy has been difficult and officials may try to ditch those targets to save face while reframing the goals towards common prosperity and social progress.
Along with these shifts, we worry that the recent softness in equity markets reflects risks around China. It's clear that Fed policy is less of a concern, with comments from top officials failing to move the market. Does it really matter if the taper is in November or December?
For now, there's no definitive trade on China but we will be watching very closely.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges as US Core CPI misses with 4%
EUR/USD is rising quickly from 1.18 after US Core CPI significantly missed estimates with 4% YoY against 4.2% projected. The chances of Fed tapering have dropped.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.39 on weak US inflation
GBP/USD has jumped toward 1.39 after US Core CPI missed with 4% YoY. Earlier, sterling suffered from Brexit concerns and mixed inflation data.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1,790
Gold edged lower during the early part of the European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,788 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin improves but not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price hints that a move higher is just around the corner as it bounces off the $44,705 support floor. Ethereum price coils up between the $3,429 and $3,223 barriers with no directional bias.
US Inflation Preview: CPI critical for taper, three scenarios for the dollar
It is Team Transitory vs. Inflation Bugs – the raging debate between those seeing price rises as a temporary result of the rapid reopening and those seeing it as out of control has yet to be settled.