The Chart of the Week: GBP/USD bulls to defend 1.2980 before surge towards 1.3200

- GBP/USD's recent advances are creating a bullish bias on the longer-term time frames.
- Bulls will need to defend the daily reverse head and shoulder's neckline, 1.2980/00.
GBP/USD has advanced through a critical resistance following a series of 3 daily advances of higher highs and lows is it approaches a 50% retracement of the late August bear trend.
The price is now through a critical resistance between 1.2980 and 1.3000 for which is expected to be resisted in coming days prior to the next advance towards 1.3200.
The following is a top-down analysis of the market structure and price action flow to date.
Monthly impulse in making
The monthly price action is bullish following a test and rejection of the support structure. Bulls will be looking for bullish confirmation on lower time frames.
Weekly resistance turns support
The weekly resistance was broken and is expected to act as support, confirming the monthly bullish bias.
Reverse Head & Shoulders
The reverse head and shoulders also compliment the bullish bias.
Having broken the resistance, a restest of the structure's neckline can be expected before the next meaningful impulse higher towards 1.3200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the White House opened the door to fresh negotiations with Democrats on a large fiscal stimulus package. Rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are weighing on the common currency.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected
Net Change in Employment in Canada rose by 378,000 in September, compared to analysts' estimate of 156,600, and brought the Unemployment Rate down from 10.2% in August to 9% in September.
WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends
After closing the first four days of the week in the positive territory and reaching its highest level in more than a month at $41.44, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Friday.