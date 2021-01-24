The Chart of the Week: AUD/JPY bears step up to challenge the bulls at key resistance

- AUD/JPY bears taking control of what is expected to be a daily downside extension.
- The 4-hour time frame offers a bearish environment at a discount.
AUD/JPY is bearish across the time frames and the following top-down analysis illustrates where the next swing trading opportunity has arisen on the daily and 4-hour time frame.
Monthly chart
There are bullish prospects from a longer-term perspective with the price rallying from the dynamic trend-line support and extending beyond prior resistance.
The prior resistance will be expected to now act as support in a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
Weekly chart
Meanwhile, from a weekly perspective, the bulls have challenged the start of what is expected to be a significant correction from weekly tops:
Daily chart
The price has been rejected at a critical resistance structure on the daily chart, reinforcing the near-term bearish bias in what is expected to result in an extension of the last bearish impulse.
4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart has offered a discount from which bears may expect to see the price melt below the 21-moving average with bearish technical conditions marked by negative MACD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
