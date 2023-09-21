The Bank of England keeps rates on hold and, barring any unpleasant surprises in the next round of wage and inflation data, we suspect the tightening cycle is now over. But today's vote was close.
The Bank of England has voted to keep rates on hold, and we suspect that means the tightening cycle is now over. What’s striking, though, is just how close the decision was, with a 5-4 split on the committee between those wanting ‘no change’ and those opting for a 25bp rate hike. That degree of division is actually pretty unusual and shows just how close a call this meeting was.
What’s very clear is that the Bank is leaving all options on the table for November. Remember, the BoE has three key metrics for setting policy right now – services inflation, private sector wage growth, and the vacancy-to-unemployment ratio. It was the former of those variables that presumably convinced the committee to pause today, now that services inflation is noticeably below the Bank’s most recent forecasts from August.
Then again, it makes the valid point that much of the fall in services CPI last month can be put down to volatile air fares/package holidays. And we’d argue the same was true the month before when a surge in social rents drove a surprise increase in services CPI. This volatility makes the data tricky to read.
Markets have pared back UK rate expectations
Source: Macrobond
Still, on the dovish side, the Bank has also acknowledged that most data on wage growth was more dovish than the headline readings on private sector wage growth (still above 8%) suggest. Data from firms’ payrolls has actually shown median pay falling for two consecutive months.
So how likely is another rate hike in November? It’s worth saying we only get one set of inflation and wage data before November’s meeting, so there’s not a huge amount for the Bank to go on. If there's enough in the recent data to convince the Bank to pause this month, then we suspect the same will be true in November. Certainly, it looks like wage growth is at a peak, even if the downtrend is likely to be gradual. And services inflation should trend downwards over the coming months now that gas prices are so much lower.
We therefore think the Bank will remain on hold for the foreseeable future. We don’t rule out a hike in November, but it will probably require a big upside surprise to either the services inflation or wage data. Formally, policymakers are telling us that further tightening is possible, and it could well be that the Bank privately wants to take a leaf out of the Fed’s book by “skipping” September’s meeting in a bid to draw out the current tightening cycle. There’s little evidence of that in today’s policy statement, though.
Bigger picture, the Bank has made it abundantly clear that it now thinks the length of time rates stay high is much more important than how high they go in the short term. That’s because the UK mortgage market is heavily fixed, albeit typically for less than five years. The average rate on existing mortgage lending has gone from roughly 2% to 3%, and as more people refinance, will head to 4% by the spring and probably 4.5% by the end of next year. In other words, without hiking rates again, the impact of rate hikes will continue to ramp up.
What about rate cuts? Publicly, the Bank of England has been clear that it won’t be lowering rates any time soon. But in practice, we suspect we could see some initial cuts by the middle of next year, especially given our base case that the Fed and ECB will have begun cutting by that point too. The risk is that the first move comes a bit later, but ultimately the UK economy can’t sustain rates above 5% indefinitely, and we think something closer to 3% is a more likely medium-term level.
Read the original analysis: The Bank of England’s tightening cycle may well be over
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades deep in red below 1.2300 after BoE
GBP/USD remains under heavy selling pressure and trades below 1.2300 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The BoE unexpectedly left the policy rate unchanged at 5.25% after its September meeting, causing Pound Sterling to weaken against its rivals and triggering a leg lower in the pair.
EUR/USD stays depressed near 1.0650 after mixed US data
EUR/USD is consolidating losses near 1.0650 after falling to a fresh multi-month low of 1.0617 earlier in the day. Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar lost some strength and helped the pair hold its ground.
Gold falls below $1,920 as US yields push higher
Gold price turned south and declined below $1,920 in the American session on Thursday. Fuelled by the Fed's hawkish revisions to the dot plot, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its rally to a fresh multi-year high near 4.5%, forcing XAU/USD to come under pressure.
Tether increased its secured loans in Q2 despite commitment to reduce lending
Tether Holdings has resumed the lending of its stablecoins in the form of secured loans to clients after announcing that it is set to wind down this practice less than a year ago.
Fed Dot Plot puts more pressure on DJIA
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has pulled back 0.51% so far this week, losing most of the ground after the Federal Reserve press conference on Wednesday. The US central bank once again paused interest rates but raised the specter of another hike before next year.