Elon Musk declares himself Technoking of Tesla which stays ahead of the electric car game, but Volkswagen follows closely behind. AstraZeneca in difficulty, the Fed begins its two-day meeting and Bitcoin falls.
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 on European vaccine uncertainty
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.19 after the European regulator postponed its decision on rolling AstraZeneca's vaccines. The pair is dropping despite a disappointing drop in US retail sales.
GBP/USD holds up near 1.39 after weak US data
GBP/USD is changing hands closer to 1.39, taking advantage of weak US retail sales and benefiting from Britain's vaccine-led recovery prospects.
XAU/USD struggles to gather momentum amid USD resilience
XAU/USD is posting small daily gains above $1,730 on Tuesday. USD stays resilient against its rivals despite falling T-bond yields. A break above $1,745 could bring in more buyers.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
ECB's Elderson says inflation increased sharply in January and February, go up further
ECB Executive Board member Frank Elderson says on Twitter "Inflation increased sharply in January and February and is likely to go up further in the coming months.