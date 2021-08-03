Recommendation for currencies vs USD: Buy
Buy Stop: Above 1
Stop Loss: Below 0,981
RSI: Buy
MACD: Buy
MA(200): Neutral
Fractals: Neutral
Parabolic SAR: Buy
Bollinger Bands: Neutral
Chart analysis
On the daily timeframe, VSUSD_Index: D1 is in the neutral range. Recently, it pushed off from its lower border and is moving towards the upper border. A number of technical analysis indicators have formed signals for further growth. We do not rule out a bullish movement if VSUSD_Index rises above its last high, the upper Bollinger band and the 200-day moving average line: 1. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible below the Parabolic signal, the last lower fractal and the lower Bollinger line: 0.981. After opening a pending order, move the stop following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal low. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (0.981) without activating the order (1), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis
In this review, we propose to consider the Personal Composite Instrument (PCI) & VSUSD_Index. It reflects the price dynamics of a portfolio of major currencies: EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CHF, CAD against the US dollar. Will the growth of VSUSD_Index quotes continue? An upward movement in this case means a weakening of the US dollar. The main factor for this trend is the Fed's opinion that it is necessary to continue the soft monetary policy. According to the FedWatch service of the American exchange CME, with a probability of 20%, the FRS rate may be raised only in September 2022. The likelihood of a rate hike in February 2023 is estimated at 40%. Recall that now it is 0.25% with annual inflation in the US 5.4% in June this year. This is well above the Fed's target of 2%. Now representatives of the American regulator do not focus on high inflation and note that a tightening of monetary policy is possible if the labor market in the United States stabilizes. Just on August 6, on Friday, there will be data on the labor market for July, which may affect the dynamics of the US dollar. Preliminary forecasts are negative for him. Nonfarm Payrolls' emplo yment is expected to decrease to 381 thousand new jobs from 850 thousand in June. If the real data is indeed weak, then this may prompt the Fed to continue monetary stimulation of the US economy. VSUSD_Index quotes can be influenced by the results of the meetings of the Reserve Bank of Australia (August 3) and Bank of England (August 5).
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers below 1.19 on mixed market mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19 but above the daily low as markets are lifting their heads from Monday's concerns about slower growth following the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI. US Treasury yields are off their lows and covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD clings to 1.39 as UK covid cases fall
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, marginally higher, as UK covid cases extend their drop toward 20,000. The broader market mood is also calmer despite growth worries.
XAU/USD continues to target $1804 and $1800 support levels
Gold is holding the lower ground, heading closer towards $1800, as traders remain cautious and refrain from placing any fresh directional bets ahead of the all-important US NFP data due this Friday.
Bitcoin and altcoins correct before another run-up
Bitcoin price has dropped 10% since its August 1 swing high at $42,599. Ethereum price follows BTC and has shed 9% as it bounces off the $2,460 support level. Ripple price came extremely close to retesting the range high at $0.785 but is now undergoing correction.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
"America is coming back" – these words by US President Joe Biden have sounded like a victory lap for the country's success in depressing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and especially deaths. The charts are indeed impressive: