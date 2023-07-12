USD/JPY sellers could stay in play
USDJPY has been sold aggressively since the NFP release last Friday, falling by almost 2.0% to a one-month low of 139.30.
The bears snapped the latest bullish wave from mid-June, which peaked at 145.00, currently aiming for a close below the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) and the support trendline from the March low at 140.30.
Given the negative trajectory in the momentum indicators, the freefall in the price is expected to gain another leg to enter the 138.55-138.00 constraining zone, where the price stabilized back in June. It’s worthy to note that the 20-period EMA in the weekly chart is flattening within the same boundaries. Hence, a decisive close lower, and more importantly below 137.50, could renew selling pressures, shifting the spotlight to the 200-day EMA at 136.35. A drop below the 2023 ascending trendline at 135.65 would then signal a trend deterioration in the long-term picture.
An upside reversal, however, could be underway as the stochastic oscillator seems to be looking for a pivot within the oversold region below 20. Should the bulls take control immediately, pushing the pair back above the 140.30-141.00 area, they may initially pause around the 20-day EMA at 142.15. Even higher, traders would like to see an advance above the 144.00-145.00 zone and beyond the two ascending lines in order to raise their buying orders.
In brief, USDJPY could remain downbeat in the coming sessions, with traders looking for support within the 138.55-138.00 region. A bounce above 140.30-141.00 could reduce downside risks.
Gold trends higher, resistance within 1,940 area
Gold has been swinging higher in the four-hour chart since hitting a three-month low of 1,892 at the end of June, rising as high as 1,940 today.
The precious metal is hovering around a familiar constraining zone and near the 200-period simple moving average, which caused a soft decline over the past few hours. The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the previous downleg is cementing that wall as well. Hence, traders might wait for a clear close above the 1,936-1,940 boundary before they target the upper band of the short-term bullish channel at 1,947. A successful move higher could last till the 38.2% Fibonacci mark of 1,963, while a steeper rally could approach the 50% Fibonacci of 1,985.
From a technical perspective, the short-term bias is still positive, as the RSI and the MACD are comfortably above their neutral levels. However, some caution might be needed as the indicators seem to have lost some momentum.
A pullback below 1,936 could pause somewhere between the 20- and 50-period SMAs at 1,927 and 1,922 respectively. If sellers persist, the price may slide towards the channel’s lower band at 1,912. Even lower, the bears might pressure the 1,900-1,896 floor with scope to mark new lower lows, likely around the 1,870 handle if the 1,885 low from March 15 gives way.
Summing up, the short upward trend in gold may keep buying interest intact in the coming sessions. A continuation above 1,947 could boost market sentiment, whilst a slide below 1,912 could add more pressure on the market.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How will US Dollar react to June inflation data? – LIVE
Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the Change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is forecast to decline from 4% in May to 3.1% in June. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure as investors price in a less aggressive Fed tightening on hopes of easing price pressures.
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.1000 ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.1000 as investors refrain from taking large positions. June Consumer Price Index data from the US will be watched closely due to its potential influence on the Federal Reserve's rate outlook.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2950 as focus shifts to US inflation report
GBP/USD touched its highest level in 15 months at 1.2970 in the Asian session on Wednesday. With market participants moving to the sidelines ahead of the all-important US inflation report, the pair retreated below 1.2950, erasing its daily gains in the process.
Gold holds above $1,930, awaits US CPI data
Gold price trades modestly higher on the day above $1,930 after having closed in positive territory on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to edge lower toward 3.9% ahead of US CPI data, helping XAU/USD hold its ground.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.