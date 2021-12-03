USDCAD is extending a one-and-a-half-month ascent above the Ichimoku cloud and towards the resistance ceiling of 1.2880-1.2955, which started to take shape around the later part of December 2020. The simple moving averages (SMAs) are currently not sponsoring a definitive trend in the pair.
The climbing Ichimoku lines are indicating a predominant bullish drive, while the short-term oscillators are conveying an upside preference in the pair. The MACD, some distance above zero, is improving above its red trigger line, while the stochastic oscillator’s %K line has climbed into overbought territory. The RSI is sustaining a bullish bearing but presently is flirting with the 70 threshold.
Maintaining its current trajectory, the price could initially combat the reinforced 1.2880-1.2955 resistance barrier. Should this critical boundary fail to limit additional gains from unfolding, buyers could then tackle the 1.3031 border before navigating towards the mid-November 2020 highs of 1.3112 and 1.3172 respectively.
Otherwise, if sellers resurface and steer the price beneath yesterday’s low of 1.2777, prompt support could arise around the red Tenkan-sen line at 1.2739 and the adjacent 1.2713 low. Retracing further, the pair may meet the 1.2640 obstacles before facing a tough zone of support between the 1.2600 handle and the 50-day SMA at 1.2530. In the event the price manages to dive past this key zone, overlapped by potential diagonal support pulled from the eight-week low of 1.2287, sellers may then challenge the 200-day SMA at 1.2470 before pursuing the 1.2377-1.2431 support band.
Summarizing, USDCAD is currently sustaining a bullish tone and a thrust beyond the crucial 1.2880-1.2955 resistance boundary could boost the bullish bias in the longer-term picture. Otherwise, credence will be given to the formation of a medium-term trading range between the 1.2251-1.2308 floor and 1.2880-1.2955 ceiling.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1300 area as NFP-inspired dollar weakness fades
EUR/USD jumped to a daily high of 1.1333 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing November Nonfarm Payrolls data but quickly returned below 1.1300. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be helping the dollar stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USDdrops to 1.3250 area as dollar regains strength
GBP/USD spiked above 1.3300 in the early American session with the initial market reaction to the gloomy US November jobs report. However, the greenback regathered strength on hawkish Fed commentary and forced the pair to turn south.
Gold struggles to capitalize on weak NFP data, holds near $1,770
Gold spiked to a daily high near $1,780 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US but seems to be having a difficult time preserving its bullish momentum with the 10-year US T-bond yield staying resilient.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. Bitcoin is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?