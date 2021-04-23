Recommendation for S&P 500 Index: Buy
Buy Stop: Above 4190.67
Stop Loss ։ Below 4108.57
RSI։ Neutral
MACD։ Sell
Donchian Channel։ Buy
MA(200)։ Buy
Fractals։ Buy
Parabolic SAR։ Buy
Chart analysis
The technical analysis of the SP500 price chart in the daily timeframe shows SP500, Daily is retracing up after pulling back from all time high hit five days ago. It is above the 200-day moving average MA(200), which is rising. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper boundary of Donchian channel at 4190.67. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 4108.57. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved every day to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level (4108.57) without reaching the order (4190.67), we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis
US economic performance is improving according to recent week’s data. Will the SP500 rebound continue? US economic data in the last week were positive. March retail sales report surprised markets, factory activity in Philadelphia and New York states expanded in April, and labor market strengthening continued last week. Thus, Census Bureau reported US retail sales surged by 27.7% over year in March, when an increase of 7.9% was expected, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index rose to 50.2 in April of 2021 from a downwardly revised 44.5 in March and the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index rose to 26.3 in April of 2021 from 17.4 in March. Above 0 readings indicate improving conditions, below indicate worsening conditions. And Labor Department reported initial claims for state unemployment benefits decreased by 39,000 to a seasonally adjusted 547,000 for the week ended April 17, the lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Improving US economic data are bullish for SP500.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.2050 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, USD decline
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050 after upbeat Eurozone Preliminary PMIs. The US dollar remains heavily offered across the board amid a mixed market mood, in the wake of Biden's plan for a tax hike. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains below 1.3900 amid upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3900, as the US dollar resumes decline after Biden's tax hike plan fuelled rally fades. The UK Retail Sales and PMIs beat expectations, offering support to the pound.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
XAU/USD eases from tops, downside remains cushioned
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to the $1,790 region. A modest bounce in the equity markets, US bond yields exerted some pressure. The prevalent USD selling bias should help limit the downside for the commodity.
Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here
BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.