Recommendation for EUR/USD: Buy
Buy Stop: Above 1.1973
Stop Loss: Below 1.1950
MACD: Sell Donchian
Channel: Neutral
MA(200): Buy
Fractals: Buy
Parabolic SAR: Sell
On Balance Volume: Buy
Chart Analysis
The EURUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is retracing higher above the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising. We believe the bullish movement will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1973. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 1.1950. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental Analysis
Euro-zone output fell less than expected. Will the EURUSD rebound persist? Euro-zone output fell less than expected: Eurostat reported industrial production in euro-zone declined 1% over month in February after 0.8% increase in previous month, when a 1.2% fall was forecast. This is bullish for EURUSD.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950, extending its gains and trading at three-week highs. Markets cheer tame US inflation and await speeches by the ECB's Lagarde and the Fed's Powell. Vaccine developments are eyed.
GBP/USD nears 1.38 as US Treasury yields fall
GBP/USD is hovering near 1.38 as the US dollar remains under pressure alongside US Treasury yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is boosting sterling. The BOE's Haskel and the Fed's Powell are set to speak.
Dogecoin targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements
Dogecoin receives fresh support from Mark Cuban and Guy Fieri. Dogecoin price surges 70% in less than 48 hours, hitting the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A continuation of this bullish momentum could push DOGE up by 118% toward $0.245.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range above 100-hour SMA
Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a range on Wednesday. The subdued price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle on the 1-hour chart. A mixed technical set-up warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
When can I buy NASDAQ:COIN?
Coinbase IPO (direct listing) set for Wednesday, April 14. Bitcoin marks perfect timing with a new record high. Coinbase Nasdaq:COIN is going public via a direct listing, a $250 reference price.